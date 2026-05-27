Judge Adams has served Santa Barbara County for over four decades, a tenure that provides important context for this election.

Judicial elections involve looking not only at past service, but also at how candidates are positioned to meet the current and future needs of the courts.

Voters may consider factors such as courtroom experience, judicial approach, and readiness to address today’s legal challenges in evaluating the candidates before them.

This election concerns the future of justice in Santa Barbara County and the direction of the local judiciary moving forward. Ultimately, it is a decision about which candidate is best prepared to serve the needs of the community in the years ahead.

My choice is Luis Esparza. Judge for yourself.