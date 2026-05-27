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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA — The Michael Towbes Library Plaza came alive Thursday evening as more than 200 guests gathered for the inaugural Library Night Live, an immersive celebration of stories, creativity, and community benefiting the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation.

Designed to position the Library itself as the evening’s headliner, the sold-out event transformed the Plaza into a vibrant celebration space filled with music, storytelling, food, wine, art, and live performances. Thanks to the generosity of guests and supporters, the event raised a net of more than $160,000 in support of Santa Barbara Public Library literacy programs serving children, families, and adults throughout the community.

Guests enjoyed wines from Rideau Vineyards, Pali Wine Co., Au Bon Climat, Samasara, Piazza, and For the Land, alongside an exceptional menu by Duo Catering and literary-themed cocktails created by The Good Lion. Interactive performances by Carpinteria Improv and Santa Barbara Improv animated the Plaza throughout the evening, while twinkling light installations by Bella Vista, event design by Tent Merchant, and art installations created by librarians and San Marcos Theater students transformed the space into an immersive experience.

A highlight of the evening was a moving keynote from award-winning author Matt de la Peña, whose heartfelt remarks on storytelling, belonging, and the transformative power of libraries resonated deeply with attendees.

Speaking candidly about his own relationship with books and literacy, de la Peña reflected on the importance of libraries as spaces where everyone can feel seen, welcomed, and inspired.

His speech brought both laughter and emotion to the evening and earned multiple standing ovations from the crowd.

The program also featured powerful personal stories from Danny Arroyo, the Library’s Adult Literacy Program Lead, as well as a tutor and parent of a student, Barbara Wagner and Jennifer Harris, who shared moving reflections on the impact of literacy, learning, and human connection through the Library’s programs. Their stories grounded the evening in the real-life experiences at the heart of the LIbrary’s mission and highlighted the transformative role the Library plays across generations in Santa Barbara.

“The vision for Library Night Live was to create an experience where the Library itself became the center of community life,” said Lauren Trujillo, Executive Director of the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation. “Seeing the Michael Towbes Library Plaza filled with so much energy, generosity, and joy was incredibly meaningful. We are deeply grateful to everyone who helped make the evening possible.”

The Foundation extends sincere gratitude to the Library Night Live Host Committee: Jennifer Zacharias, Willie Simpson, Rosalyn D’Incelli, Boyd Bailey, Co-Chair David McFadden, and Co-Chair Robyn O’Hearn, whose leadership and generosity helped bring the evening to life.

The evening also featured a spirited live auction led by auctioneer Jim Nye, including experiences such as a private Party on the Plaza and the opportunity to name a character in author Gail Kvistad’s next book.

Guests concluded the evening with a book signing featuring Matt de la Peña through Chaucer’s Books, continuing conversations and celebrations late into the night.

Funds raised through Library Night Live will directly support literacy initiatives across Santa Barbara, including adult literacy services, early childhood reading programs, and outreach efforts designed to expand access to learning opportunities for readers of all ages.

About the Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation

The Santa Barbara Public Library Foundation supports the Santa Barbara Public Library through advocacy, fundraising, and community partnerships that strengthen literacy, learning, and access for all.