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Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — In a notable investment in Downtown Santa Barbara and the future of State Street, local business owner Jorge Salgado has purchased the commercial property located at 429 State Street, where he will relocate and expand The Barber Shop, his longtime Santa Barbara business.

Salgado, a Santa Barbara native, has operated The Barber Shop for the past 10 years, including the last nine years at its current location at 1233 State Street. The new location at 429 State Street will host a soft opening on Saturday, June 6 from 5–8 p.m., with an official grand opening expected in early July.

The sale represents more than a business relocation. At a time when Downtown Santa Barbara continues to navigate retail vacancies, economic shifts, and ongoing debate surrounding the closure of State Street to vehicles, the purchase stands as a meaningful vote of confidence from a local entrepreneur choosing to invest long-term in the community where he was raised.

“As someone born and raised in Santa Barbara, State Street has always meant something special to me,” said Salgado. “To invest in it not just as a business owner, but now as a property owner, is a milestone I don’t take lightly. I’m proud to help uplift this block, support the neighboring businesses around me, and contribute to the future of downtown Santa Barbara.”

The new space will allow The Barber Shop to evolve while maintaining the atmosphere and service that built its reputation over the past decade. According to Salgado, the updated location will feature the same classic barber shop feel customers know, while expanding into hairstyling, boutique salon services, luxury grooming experiences, and a new signature “Royal Treatment.”

“Santa Barbara is home, and I feel incredibly lucky to be part of this city and its next chapter,” Salgado added.

The seller in the transaction was represented by Radius Commercial Real Estate principal Gene Deering, alongside Radius agent Frank Gamberdella. Salgado was represented by Krystal Barajas of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

“State Street is strengthened when owner/users purchase properties and invest in State Street,” said Deering. “Having Jorge, who was born and raised in Santa Barbara, buy 429 State Street is a great win for Downtown Santa Barbara.”

Barajas said the transaction reflects something deeper than a standard commercial sale.

“Working across both the Los Angeles and Santa Barbara markets, I know how rare and special Santa Barbara truly is,” said Barajas. “Seeing a local business owner become an owner on the 400 block of State Street — that’s not just a transaction. That’s a legacy.”

The Barber Shop also operates a second location at The Collection in Oxnard.

For more information, visit https://www.thebarbershopca.com/