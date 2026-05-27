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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – Caltrans would like to invite all interested stakeholders to attend a public meeting to learn and provide input for an upcoming project in Los Alamos.

The Los Alamos Connected Community Project will provide constructed pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure for 0.73 miles of Highway 135 to connect residential areas to the downtown community corridor and Olga Reed Elementary School in Los Alamos. The project would benefit the community by increasing walking and bicycling, providing new intersection lighting, and providing a safe, convenient and comfortable active transportation corridor for people of all ages, abilities, and incomes.

The public meeting will be held Monday, June 1, from 5 pm to 6:15 pm, at the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club, 429 Leslie St. in Los Alamos.

This project will benefit from your input. Project team members will summarize the major features of the project and provide a focused review of the results of recent environmental studies. Learn more about the project with specific map locations by clicking, here. We hope to see you there!

Road information and updates can be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms linked below or at Twitter: @CaltransD5, Facebook: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/