Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA YNEZ, CA – May 27, 2026 — The Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center has officially launched a vibrant new temporary fine art exhibition and its highly-anticipated self-guided audio tour, while also introducing its new “Second Thursday at the Museum” lecture series that will be free to the public.

The new fine-art exhibition, “Between the Three Worlds: Ceremony and Community in the Paintings of Christopher Evans,” offers a focused exploration of Evans’ work, highlighting themes of ceremony, community and cultural continuity. The exhibit showcases original paintings from the museum’s permanent collection that have been reproduced and featured throughout the facility, including the iconic Chumash village depictions and the welcoming dancer imagery.

Coinciding with the exhibition is the official launch of the museum’s new self-guided audio tour. Narrated by Museum Board Chairwoman Kathleen Marshall, the audio tour is designed to provide a more immersive visitor experience through layered storytelling, allowing guests to explore the permanent exhibit at their own pace while gaining deeper insight into Chumash history and cultural perspectives.

The museum has also introduced its new “Second Thursday at the Museum” event series, offering free after-hours programming for the public. Held from 5 to 8 p.m., the free events feature special artist lectures, including an upcoming talk by Chumash Community Member and artist Beau Armenta, along with evening access to the museum’s galleries and gift shop. The series premieres on Thursday, June 11 and is designed to create a welcoming space for art, conversation and community, with no RSVP required.

“This past 12 months has marked a significant period of growth, reflection and connection,” said James Bier, Museum Director for the Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center. “Since opening, the museum has welcomed visitors from across the region while also becoming a meaningful place for community members to gather, reflect and engage with the stories and traditions represented throughout the space.”

As the museum enters its second year, it remains a place for learning and cultural connection, strengthening its overall visitor experience through expanded programming, guided tours and deep educational engagement. Guests are invited to explore the new exhibition, experience the audio tour firsthand and take part in the museum’s “Second Thursday at the Museum” series.

The Museum Gift Shop has also updated its inventory to feature new merchandise highlighting the artwork of Christopher Evans, alongside assorted items created by Santa Ynez Chumash Community Members and other Indigenous artisans, ranging from jewelry and clothing to books and treats.

Opened to the public in May 2025, the Santa Ynez Chumash Museum and Cultural Center is a 14,000-square-foot facility located at the corner of Highway 246 and Edison Street in Santa Ynez. The museum showcases a portion of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ collection of more than 24,000 historically significant cultural items, including baskets, musical instruments, hunting tools, ceremonial items and regalia, highlighting the richness and diversity of Chumash culture. Designed by award-winning Jones & Jones Architects, the museum’s architecture pays homage to traditional Chumash tule ’ap dwellings and is complemented by a 3.5-acre cultural park featuring outdoor exhibits and more than 11,000 California native plants used by the Chumash.

The museum is located at 3500 Numancia St. in Santa Ynez and offers free parking. Annual memberships are available for purchase, and the museum also accepts donations, which support facility maintenance, the creation of new exhibits and educational programming. Before experiencing the museum, the tribe encourages visitors to explore the facility’s informative website at http://www.sychumashmuseum.org to preview the exhibits, explore aspects of the 3.5-acre park and plan their visit.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is located in Santa Barbara County, California. Its reservation was established and officially recognized by the federal government in 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.