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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites residents and visitors to wrap up May and welcome June with new summer treats from Ghirardelli, Downtown West Coast Swing dancing, live performances, art exhibitions, community events, and more happenings taking place throughout downtown this week.

The full list of events can be found in our weekly e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4v8kZTqFeatured Events:

Sip & Swirl at the Kimpton Canary Hotel (Thursday, May 28, 6:00 PM)

(Thursday, May 28, 6:00 PM) Opening to Intuition at Paradise Found (Thursday, May 28, 6:30 PM)

(Thursday, May 28, 6:30 PM) Santa Barbara Blues Society Presents Mike Zito Live in Concert at Carrillo Recreation Center (Thursday, May 28, 7:00 PM)

(Thursday, May 28, 7:00 PM) British Beat: The Legends of 60’s British Rock at the Lobero Theatre (Friday, May 29, 7:30 PM)

(Friday, May 29, 7:30 PM) Free Mat Sculpt Pilates at Paseo Nuevo (Saturday, May 30, 9:00 AM)

(Saturday, May 30, 9:00 AM) Oz Travels with Dorothy at the Center Stage Theater (Saturday, May 30, 4:00 PM)

(Saturday, May 30, 4:00 PM) Collages of the Classical: The Hallucinatory Brilliance of Elliott Hundley at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (Sunday, May 31, 11:00 AM)

(Sunday, May 31, 11:00 AM) 2025 Blanc Release at Frequency Wine Company (Sunday, May 31, 1:00 PM)

(Sunday, May 31, 1:00 PM) Herman Matthews Presents: Phatback, Earl & Me! at SOhO (Sunday, May 31, 7:30 PM)



Upcoming & Ongoing Initiatives:

New Summer Treats at Ghirardelli: Indulge in limited-time, decadent “Dubai Style” pistachio butter and handmade hot fudge treats, including the Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and the Chocolate Sundae.

Indulge in limited-time, decadent “Dubai Style” pistachio butter and handmade hot fudge treats, including the Chocolate Strawberry Bliss and the Chocolate Sundae. Downtown West Coast Swing Dancing (Every Wednesday in June): Enjoy free West Coast Swing dancing lessons in front of Night Lizard Brewing Company (607 State Street).

(Every Wednesday in June): Enjoy free West Coast Swing dancing lessons in front of Night Lizard Brewing Company (607 State Street). “Young Imaginations” Exhibition (May 28-31) : Celebrate the expressive, joyful spirit of local children at Art & Soul during this special student showcase from Bright Start Child Development Center.

(May 28-31) Celebrate the expressive, joyful spirit of local children at Art & Soul during this special student showcase from Bright Start Child Development Center. “Hunt Slonem” Exhibition (On Display until June 7): Explore the vibrant, globally acclaimed Bunnies and Butterflies series by this American Neo-Expressionism master before the landmark collection concludes its run at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery.

(On Display until June 7): Explore the vibrant, globally acclaimed Bunnies and Butterflies series by this American Neo-Expressionism master before the landmark collection concludes its run at Seimandi & Leprieur Gallery. “Ludmilla Pilat Welch: Serene Santa Barbara” Exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum (On Display until July 5): Historic plein air renderings of Santa Barbara’s iconic adobes.

(On Display until July 5): Historic plein air renderings of Santa Barbara’s iconic adobes. Solstice Workshop Registration (Running through June 20): Join the creative engine behind the 52nd Summer Solstice Parade (themed WAVE!) by registering for the collaborative workshop.

(Running through June 20): Join the creative engine behind the 52nd Summer Solstice Parade (themed WAVE!) by registering for the collaborative workshop. Ensemble Theatre Company Presents “Every Brilliant Thing” (June 3-21): Embark on a heartwarming, interactive theatrical journey exploring depression, resilience, and life’s simple joys at The New Vic.

(June 3-21): Embark on a heartwarming, interactive theatrical journey exploring depression, resilience, and life’s simple joys at The New Vic. Pianos on State – Call for Designs (June 1-July 10): The submission window opens June 1 for local artists to apply for one of 12 slots to paint interactive public pianos to be displayed across the city this fall.

View the complete What’s Happening e-newsletter here: conta.cc/4v8kZTq

Sign-up for the What’s Happening e-newsletter here: http://www.downtownsb.org/subscribe

Interested in highlighting your event on the “What’s Happening Downtown” e-newsletter? Email your downtown happening to Maria@downtownsb.org.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit.