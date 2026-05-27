By Jennifer Berger

2026 President

Santa Barbara Association of Realtors

Insurance has become one of the most significant challenges facing homeowners and homebuyers across Santa Barbara County. What was once considered a routine step in the homeownership process is now a critical factor in real estate transactions, particularly in wildfire-prone areas. Rising premiums, changing underwriting standards, carrier withdrawals, and increased reliance on the California FAIR Plan have made it more important than ever for homeowners to understand both wildfire risk and the evolving insurance landscape.

Those topics were the focus of a recent SBAOR Breakfast at the Beach program featuring presentations from Victoria Norris-Diez, Agency Producer with The Weiser Agency, and Charlotte A. Zeamer, Education Program Manager for the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council.

Victoria Norris-Diez explained that insurance carriers now evaluate a wide range of wildfire-related risk factors when determining coverage availability and pricing, including vegetation proximity, slope, rebuild value, occupancy type, prior claims history, and overall fire exposure. As California’s insurance market continues to shift, many homeowners find themselves navigating new insurance structures and terminology, including admitted carriers, non-admitted carriers, and the California FAIR Plan.

The presentation reviewed how California’s insurance market has been shaped by catastrophic wildfire losses over the past decade, including the Thomas Fire and subsequent debris flow disaster, as well as multiple historic wildfire events statewide. While the market remains challenging, Norris-Diez noted some encouraging signs that portions of the market may be stabilizing, with cancellations slowing among some standard carriers and additional non-admitted carriers beginning to re-enter parts of the market.

Charlotte Zeamer highlighted the important role wildfire preparedness plays in both protecting homes and improving long-term community resilience. She explained that wildfire safety is increasingly becoming part of the homebuying conversation, with buyers regularly asking questions about defensible space, home hardening, emergency preparedness, and insurance considerations before purchasing property.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council has developed a comprehensive set of public resources to help homeowners, buyers, and REALTORS® better understand wildfire risk and practical mitigation strategies. These materials include wildfire readiness checklists, homebuyer decision trees, “Zone 0” guidance, firescaping information, and Firewise USA® resources.

The presentations reinforced that wildfire preparedness is no longer optional in California, it is an essential part of protecting homes, maintaining insurability, and strengthening communities.

Residents can access the Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council’s REALTOR® and Homebuyer Resource Center here:

Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council REALTOR® Resources

The site includes free educational materials, wildfire safety guides, preparedness tools, and practical information to help residents navigate today’s wildfire and insurance challenges.

Jennifer Berger is a top producing, third generation California REALTOR® with Compass, bringing 28 years of experience in residential real estate, serving Santa Barbara and its surrounding communities. She currently serves as President of the Board of Directors for the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be reached at 805-451-5484 or jennifer.berger@compass.com.