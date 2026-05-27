What a wonderful event the Indy awards were last Monday night! Thank you for helping keep the arts alive and for energizing the upcoming talent with confidence and community support. We met so many talented and kind people, and there were no egos. What a treat!

I hope this will encourage my daughter Amber to continue pursuing her talent as an adult and reach for the stars!

Happy birthday to the S.B. Indy, too. Forty is an achievement in this day and age of digital media.

With sincere gratitude to SoHO and the S.B. Indy!