MTD to Bring Back Electric Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle Service in Partnership with City of Santa Barbara; Santa Barbara Zoo to Cover Free Rides for Zoo Visitors

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SANTA BARBARA, CALIF. – Santa Barbara MTD is announcing the return of the all-electric Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle service to Santa Barbara’s Downtown and Waterfront areas once again for summer 2026. The service returned two summers ago to once again provide accessible, zero-emission access to important Downtown and Waterfront destinations.

This year the Shuttle returns with a renewed partnership between MTD and the City of Santa Barbara, with the City allocating operating funding this year.

The return of this service will once again provide transit connections among the Harbor and Waterfront, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Barbara Train Depot, the historic County Courthouse, countless hotels, and Downtown shopping and dining destinations, just to name a few.

Service will operate on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. between May 29, 2026 and September 7, 2026, with a final day of service on Labor Day Monday.

The Shuttle will operate as a circulator route with 20-minute headways, offering frequent service for residents and visitors to enjoy the iconic beauty of Santa Barbara’s Waterfront and Downtown. Riders can catch the shuttle at any MTD stop along the route.

In addition to partnering with the City of Santa Barbara, MTD and the Santa Barbara Zoo have teamed up to encourage Zoo visitors to reach the Zoo via the Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle. When riders show the bus driver their valid Santa Barbara Zoo membership or Zoo ticket this summer, they will board the Downtown-Waterfront Shuttle for free.

For other riders, fares will be $0.50 (standard one-way) and $0.25 for seniors 65 and over and people with disabilities. The popular $1 day pass will also be available and provides for unlimited rides on the Shuttle in one calendar day. Additionally, riders with a valid Amtrak ticket ride free on the Shuttle or any MTD bus service by showing their train ticket for that day. Tap2Ride contactless payment is also available on board all MTD vehicles.