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SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 28, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department will host an open house for community members to learn more about a project designed to celebrate and honor Chumash culture and history at Ambassador Park. The park site was selected due to its longstanding significance to the Chumash community, including its connection to the historic Chumash village of Syuxtun and its relationship to the surrounding coastal landscape that has supported Chumash life for thousands of years.

The preliminary design for the project was developed through six years of collaboration with Chumash community members and the California State Coastal Conservancy. The design features native and ethnobotanical landscaping, a walking path, interpretive elements, open natural turf, and gathering areas. The project aims to create a welcoming experience for all visitors while honoring the living traditions, stories, and knowledge of the Chumash people.

The open house will give community members an opportunity to learn about the project, view the preliminary design, provide feedback, and speak with staff about the next steps in the planning process.

Open House: Chumash Cultural Project at Ambassador Park

Wednesday, June 17, 2026

5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Palm Park Beach House (236 East Cabrillo Boulevard)

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For more information about the project, visit Chumash Cultural Project at Ambassador Park (SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Ambassador).