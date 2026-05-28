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On Sunday, June 7, 2026, Santa Barbara Hillel will honor outstanding leaders, community members, and alumni whose dedication and impact have helped strengthen and enrich Jewish student life at UCSB and the broader Santa Barbara community.

This year, Rabbi Evan & Lori Goodman and Lindsay & Joe Pasternack will be inducted into Santa Barbara Hillel’s Hall of Fame, and Richard Leib will receive the Alumni Achievement Award.

The Hall of Fame Brunch is one of the most meaningful traditions of the Hillel year which celebrates the special honorees who have played an important role in shaping Jewish life on campus and beyond.

The event will begin with a celebratory brunch at 10:30 am, followed by reflections from honorees, students, and community leaders. Current students will share personal stories about friendship, leadership, meaningful trips and experiences, and their Jewish community – a home away from home at Santa Barbara Hillel.

Rabbi Evan Goodman is being recognized for his lifetime of dedication to Jewish communal leadership and for his 14 transformative years as Executive Director of Santa Barbara Hillel. Lori Goodman, CEO of LEAP (Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner), is being honored for her lifelong commitment to the Jewish community, nonprofit leadership, and advocacy for children and families throughout Santa Barbara County.

Lindsay and Joe Pasternack are being recognized for their longstanding leadership and commitment to Santa Barbara Hillel and the broader community. Lindsay Pasternack has been a dedicated Hillel leader and community volunteer, while Joe Pasternack has served as head Coach of the UCSB Men’s Basketball team since 2017, making a lasting impact on student athletes and the broader Santa Barbara community.

Richard Leib will receive Hillel’s Alumni Achievement Award in recognition of his distinguished service as Chair Emeritus of the University of California Board of Regents, the pride he brings to the UCSB Jewish community as an accomplished UCSB alumnus, and his support of Santa Barbara Hillel’s mission.For information about tickets, tributes, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Summer Foster at summer@sbhillel.org or visit Santa Barbara Hillel’s Hall of Fame event page at sbhillel.org/celebrate.

Santa Barbara Hillel provides a safe, welcoming, and pluralistic “home away from home” for Jewish students in Santa Barbara. Part of a global network of campus Hillels, Santa Barbara Hillel seeks to enrich student lives so they may enrich their communities, the Jewish people, and the world.