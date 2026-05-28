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SANTA BARBARA, CA – From hushed concentration to bursts of excitement, the 41st annual Math Super Bowl brought fierce academic competition to the Page Youth Center on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

Over 330 4th- through 6th-graders from 30 public and private schools throughout southern and mid-Santa Barbara County competed through three rigorous written tests. Students raced against the clock to solve intricate logic and geometry problems, from identifying the largest possible four-digit multiple of 36 to untangling challenging area equations. They then tackled a hands-on team challenge: engineering the longest free-standing cantilever made up of 50 toothpicks and a small ball of clay, leading one student to declare, “This is gnarly, but in a good way!”

Awards are earned individually and by grade level, with a top award given to the highest-scoring school overall. This year, that distinction was earned by Washington Elementary School, which scored 765 points out of 900. Second and third place in the “School Overall” category went to Laguna Blanca (760 points) and Peabody Charter School (746 points), respectively.

First-place individual scorers were:

4th grade: Viaan Srivastava, Cold Spring School; Barbara Tran, Isla Vista Elementary School; Ari Kohn, Laguna Blanca (tied scores)

5th grade: Seamus Cottrell, Washington Elementary School (with the event’s only perfect score of 50/50)

Seamus Cottrell, Washington Elementary School (with the event’s only perfect score of 50/50) 6th grade: Annabelle Zhang, Laguna Blanca

First-place winners by grade-level teams were:

4th grade: Washington Elementary School

Washington Elementary School 5th grade: Washington Elementary School

Washington Elementary School 6th grade: Laguna Blanca

For a full list of top scorers in all categories, click HERE .

Washington Elementary Principal Arielle Curry watched proudly as her students erupted from their seats and raced to the podium to collect their first-place trophy. “This achievement is a beautiful reflection of their hard work, persistence, and passion for math. Seeing the joy on their faces as their efforts were rewarded is a moment I will always cherish.”

Jeff Linder, Math Specialist at Montecito Union School and a coordinator of the event, said, “This event is really special because it celebrates excellence in math the same way sporting events celebrate high-level athleticism and teamwork. I love seeing the excitement and smiles as they overcome complex mathematical challenges.”

Ellen Barger, Associate Superintendent, Curriculum and Instruction at the Santa Barbara County Education Office, was one of the school leaders on hand to announce winners and congratulate the students: “There is something incredibly joyful about watching young people successfully wrestle with mathematical ideas together. The students demonstrate curiosity, perseverance, collaboration, and courage — the very qualities that will serve them throughout their lives, both in and beyond the classroom.”

The South Coast-based Math Super Bowl is sponsored by Cold Spring School, Montecito Union School, Peabody Charter School, and the Santa Barbara County Education Office. A North County-based Math Super Bowl took place in March.

Congratulations to all of the participants!