As a retired Probation Oﬃcer with more than 25 years serving our local courts, I am writing to strongly support Luis Esparza for Judge.

Probation Oﬃcers work every day on the front lines of the justice system. We see firsthand how a judge’s decision aﬀect public safety, victims, and whether oﬀenders successfully turn their lives around.

Luis Esparza understands this reality. He respects the critical role Probation plays in holding people accountable while giving them a real chance at rehabilitation.

Too many judicial candidates have never worked inside the system. Esparza has shown he values the partnership between the bench and Probation. He will make thoughtful, fair decisions that protect our communities without ignoring the human element that every good judge must consider.

I urge voters to join me in supporting Luis Esparza for Judge. Our courts need someone who truly gets it.