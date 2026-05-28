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SANTA BARBARA, CA – May 28, 2026

Sales Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Quarter Ended March 31, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara collects the Bradley-Burns uniform local sales tax, the Santa Barbara Critical Infrastructure and Essential Community Services – Measure C district sales tax (approved in 2017), and the Santa Barbara Essential Services – Measure I district sales tax (approved in 2024).

The City received $6.8 Million in Bradley-Burns, $7.4 Million in Measure C, and $3.6 Million in Measure I sales tax revenue during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, which is the third quarter of the City’s fiscal year.

Year to date, Bradley-Burns sales tax revenues are about 6.0% below budget, Measure C sales tax revenues are about 6.0% below budget, and Measure I sales tax revenue are about 5.0% above budget. For Fiscal Year 2026, the City’s Bradley-Burns sales tax revenue budget is $32.0 Million, Measure C sales tax revenue budget is $34.2 Million, and Measure I sales tax revenue budget is $15.1 Million.

View the Sales Tax Table.

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – April 30, 2026

The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.3 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for April 2026, the tenth month in the City’s fiscal year.

Year to date, the City has collected $30.9 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $27.0 Million came from hotels and $3.9 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 7.9% above budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $35.5 Million, of which $29.5 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

For additional current and historical financial data, visit the City’s Budget & Reporting webpage.