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Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn

Written by Sandy Rustin

With additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price

Directed by Amy Love

Auditions: Monday, June 8th by appointment, beginning at 5pm in the Garvin Theatre

(or by video submission by June 15th at https://www.theatregroupsbcc.com/auditions)

Callbacks: Wednesday, July 22nd, beginning at 5pm, in the Garvin Theatre

Rehearsals begin: Thursday, August 20, 2026

Performances: October 7 – October 24, 2026 Garvin Theatre

It’s a dark and stormy night, and our cast of oddball characters have been invited to a very unusual dinner party. Each of the guests has an alias, the butler offers a variety of weapons, and the host is, well, dead. So, whodunit? The iconic oddballs known as Scarlet, Plum, White, Green, Peacock and Mustard race to find the murderer in Boddy Manor before the body count stacks up. Based on the classic cult film and the popular board game, Clue is a madcap comedy that keeps you guessing until the final twist.

All Roles are available, please go to http://www.theatregroupsbcc.com for appointments, sides and information.

CONTACT: Christina Frank to make an appointment or for more information at cmfrank1@pipeline.sbcc.edu