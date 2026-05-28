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Santa Barbara, CA — Unity Shoppe is excited to announce the 2nd Annual Kenny Loggins Pickleball in the Danger Zone Tournament, taking place September 11–13, 2026, at the Santa Barbara Municipal Tennis & Pickleball Courts. This exciting, high-energy weekend will bring together pickleball players of all skill levels, celebrity guests, professional athletes, local businesses, and community supporters for three days of competition, entertainment, and philanthropy benefiting Unity Shoppe.

For more than 100 years, Unity Shoppe has served as a vital safety net for individuals and families throughout Santa Barbara County by providing groceries, clothing, and essential resources to those facing temporary hardship. Through its programs and services, Unity Shoppe ensures every person served experiences dignity, respect, and choice while working toward greater stability and self-sufficiency.

Each year, Unity Shoppe serves tens of thousands of individuals across Santa Barbara County, helping families navigate rising food costs, housing instability, health crises, and unexpected life challenges.

Hosted with the support of music legend Kenny Loggins, the tournament combines one of the nation’s fastest-growing sports with a meaningful community cause. Tournament proceeds will directly support Unity Shoppe’s food distribution programs, senior services, workforce development initiatives, and essential support programs throughout Santa Barbara County.

“This tournament is about bringing people together through fun, connection, and community while helping support local families in need,” said Angela Miller-Bevan. “We are incredibly grateful to Kenny Loggins, our sponsors, players, volunteers, and supporters who continue to make this event possible.”

The weekend tournament will feature competitive play across multiple divisions and age groups, including Women’s Doubles on Friday, Mixed Doubles on Saturday, and Men’s Doubles on Sunday. Players from beginner to advanced levels are encouraged to participate.

One of the weekend’s featured highlights will be the Pro & Celebrity Exhibition on Saturday, where attendees will have the opportunity to watch professional pickleball players and celebrity guests compete in a fun and interactive exhibition match. Spectators can expect exciting gameplay, celebrity appearances, music, fan engagement, and opportunities to meet special guests throughout the event weekend.Additional event experiences include:

• Vendor Marketplace featuring pickleball gear, apparel, and local businesses

• Silent Auction with exclusive items and experiences

• Food & Beverage Experiences

• VIP Viewing Area for premium exhibition viewing

• Live Music and Entertainment Throughout the Weekend

The tournament is expected to draw hundreds of players and spectators while raising critical funds to support Unity Shoppe’s mission of strengthening the community through compassion, dignity, and service.

Registration is now open for players, sponsors, vendors, and volunteers. Sign up now to reserve your spot at Pickleball.com, as divisions are expected to fill quickly.

Community members and businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact Angela Miller-Bevan at angela@unityshoppe.org for sponsorship information and partnership opportunities.

For additional event details and updates, visit Unity Shoppe.

About Unity Shoppe

Unity Shoppe is committed to providing groceries, clothing, and essential resources to individuals and families facing temporary hardship across Santa Barbara County. Through its programs, Unity Shoppe reinforces dignity, respect, and choice while helping individuals and families move toward self-sufficiency and independence.