I am writing in strong support of Judge Thomas Adams and his reelection to the Superior Court bench. Judge Adams has devoted decades of service to Santa Barbara County with integrity, fairness, and professionalism. Throughout his career, he has presided over an extraordinary range of cases, from juvenile and family matters to complex criminal and civil proceedings, always demonstrating patience, wisdom, and respect for everyone who enters his courtroom.

I was a Deputy District Attorney for several years, and Judge Adams presided over many cases I handled. What sets Judge Adams apart is not only his legal knowledge and experience, but also his temperament. Attorneys, court staff, litigants, and fellow judges consistently describe him as prepared, thoughtful, decisive, and compassionate. He listens carefully, treats people with dignity, and approaches every matter with fairness and common sense.

In a time when public trust in institutions is critically important, Judge Adams continues to exemplify the qualities we should expect from members of the judiciary: integrity, experience, humility, and dedication to justice.

Santa Barbara County has been fortunate to benefit from his many years of service, and our community would continue to be well served by his reelection.