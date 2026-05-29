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Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men in separate investigations involving online crimes against children as part of a broader collaborative effort targeting child exploitation offenses.

The investigations were conducted in coordination with regional law enforcement partners participating in Operation Firewall, a multi-agency enforcement effort focused on identifying individuals using the internet to exploit children, distribute child sexual abuse material, and engage in predatory online behavior. The operation highlighted the ongoing dangers children face online and the importance of proactive investigations aimed at protecting vulnerable victims.

In the first investigation, detectives began investigating 27-year-old Nathan Abruzzese of Ventura on April 8, 2026, after he contacted a detective posing as a 13-year-old girl through an online chat forum specific to the Santa Barbara area. During the course of the investigation, Abruzzese sent lewd photos and videos and requested similar material in return.

On April 22, 2026, detectives arrested Abruzzese at his residence in the 1700-block of Ventura Avenue in Ventura. He was booked for felony charges including sending harmful matter to a minor and attempted lewd acts with a child. He has since been released on $100,000 bail.

Detectives learned Abruzzese used online account names unrelated to his real identity and did not use identifiable profile photos. This case serves as an important reminder that people communicating online may not be who they claim to be. The Sheriff’s Office encourages parents and guardians to closely monitor children’s online activity, discuss internet safety regularly, and remain aware of the platforms children are using to communicate.

“If there is a chat room where kids are present, predators will seek it out,” said Detective Francesca Arnoldi. “Parents should know that offenders often hide behind fake names, fake photos, and false identities to gain access to children online. Open communication and active monitoring of online activity are critical tools in keeping kids safe.”

In the second investigation, detectives received an online tip regarding an individual attempting to upload a video containing lewd images of a child. Through their investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 61-year-old Martin Luis Rojas of Goleta.

On April 28, 2026, detectives arrested Rojas at a residence in the 200-block of Orange Avenue in Goleta. He was booked at the Main Jail for felony charges related to obscene images of a minor. He has since been released on $100,000 bail.

Both investigations remain ongoing. Anyone with information related to these cases is encouraged to contact the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.