I urge Santa Barbara County voters to support Luis Esparza in the June 2 judicial election.

The Superior Court is where families turn in their most difficult moments — custody disputes, housing crises, questions of freedom. Those people deserve a judge who brings patience, fairness, and genuine respect to the bench.

Luis Esparza brings all of that. He has practiced law in this county for more than 22 years, is bilingual in Spanish, and has served on the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury and as a State Bar Special Master. He has a clear plan to reduce the case backlogs that leave families waiting years for resolution.

Accountability matters too. The California Commission on Judicial Performance publicly admonished the incumbent judge in December 2024 for courtroom conduct that many in our community found troubling. Santa Barbara deserves better.

Luis Esparza represents that standard. Please join me in voting for him on June 2.