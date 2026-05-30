UC Santa Barbara extended its season Saturday with a 15-1 victory over Holy Cross in an elimination game at the NCAA Austin Regional.

The Gauchos (39-19) set a program record for runs scored in an NCAA Tournament game, with 15 runs. Holy Cross finished its season with a 25-30 record.

Starting pitcher Jackson Flora played a key role in the win, striking out nine batters over 72/3 innings while allowing one run. His fifth strikeout of the game broke UCSB’s single-season strikeout record, surpassing the mark previously held by Rodney Boone from the 2021 season.

“I can’t pitch every game, so I’m just glad my team got me this far into the season and I was glad to go out and help them win today,” Flora said. “Strikeouts are a really fun part of the game but it all starts with the process, going and getting strikes early and then finishing hitters and executing pitches, but that was pretty sweet.”

UC Santa Barbara opened the scoring in the third inning. After loading the bases, the Gauchos scored on consecutive walks drawn by Nate Vargas and Corey Nunez before Xavier Esquer added an RBI single to give Santa Barbara a 3-0 lead.

Holy Cross scored its lone run on a solo home run in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to 3-1. Flora, however, limited further damage and allowed only two additional baserunners for the remainder of his outing.

The game remained within reach until the seventh inning, when the Gauchos broke it open with nine runs. Liam Barrett and Rowan Kelly each delivered RBI singles before Vargas hit a grand slam to right-center field. Cole Kosciusko added a pinch-hit RBI single later in the inning, and Kelly capped the rally with a two-run single that pushed the lead to 12-1.

UCSB added two more runs in the eighth on Esquer’s two-run single, tying the program’s previous NCAA Tournament scoring record. The Gauchos set the new mark in the ninth inning when Mitch Namie scored on a Holy Cross error.

Barrett, Kelly, Vargas and Esquer each contributed multiple RBIs in the victory. Kelly finished with three RBIs, while Vargas drove in five, highlighted by his seventh-inning grand slam.

Reliever Raymond Olivas recorded four outs, striking out three batters to close out the win.

Following the game, UCSB head coach Andrew Checketts said the team improved offensively as the game progressed after initially struggling against Holy Cross starting pitcher Jake Lenahan. He also credited Flora’s performance on the mound.

“Fantastic effort by Jackson and the rest of the guys, grinding out some offense there,” Checketts said. “Took us a little while to get going but got going. Happy to get back in the win column and be here another day.”

The Gauchos advance to another elimination game Sunday, with a rematch against Tarleton State. First pitch is scheduled for 10 a.m.