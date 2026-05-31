Should Eastside residents have a safer, more direct connection to the waterfront?

On June 9, the City Council will revisit the proposed pedestrian and bicycle bridge connecting the Eastside to the waterfront and the Santa Barbara Zoo, after a delay to gather additional information related to the zoo and other project considerations.

Supporters say the project would improve safety and create a more direct connection for pedestrians, cyclists, seniors, students, and families. Supporters also believe the bridge would help reduce traffic congestion by encouraging healthier, more environmentally friendly transportation options.

The bridge would expand access to the beaches, parks, S.B. City College, and jobs while helping reconnect a neighborhood long separated from the waterfront by the 101.

The council previously delayed action to gather additional information related to the zoo and other project considerations.

This project is about more than a bridge — it’s about connection, accessibility, safety, and creating a more walkable Santa Barbara for everyone.

Why this matters:

• The Eastside remains physically separated from the waterfront by the 101, with the largest gap between crossings in the city (1.25 miles). This bridge would create safer access for families, students, seniors, walkers, and cyclists.

• Access to the beach, parks, waterfront, SBCC, and the zoo should feel welcoming and reachable for everyone — especially Eastside families and children who currently face difficult and indirect routes to get there safely.

• More walkability and bike access means fewer car trips, less congestion through already impacted areas like the Coast Village/Cabrillo roundabout, and a healthier, more connected community overall.

The bridge and zoo projects can coexist if planned thoughtfully together. This is an opportunity to invest in connection instead of separation.

If you support the project, please consider emailing City Council before the June 9 vote to show support:

mayor&council2@SantaBarbaraCA.gov

sbcitycouncil@SantaBarbaraCA.gov