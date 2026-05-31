Malachi Johnston Takes Eighth Place in the Shot Put at CIF State Track And Field Final

Santa Barbara High multi-sport phenom Malachi Johnston capped off a stellar track-and-field career with an eighth-place finish at the CIF State Championship Meet in Clovis on Saturday.

Johnston posted a mark of 57′ 0.75″ for the second-best throw of his career. He achieved his personal record of 57′ 5″ a week earlier at the Masters Meet.

In the storied history of Santa Barbara High track and field, Johnston—who is committed to Cal Poly for football—owns the school’s third-best mark in the shot put, trailing only Sam Cunningham in 1969 and Noah Cetti in 2018.

“That was one of his top two or three throws ever, which is pretty awesome,” said Santa Barbara High coach Olivia Perdices. “Honestly, it’s even crazier considering the plan in November was for him to graduate early and be at Cal Poly for spring ball.”