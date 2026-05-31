I recently sent a letter to the Master Plan officials and City Council of Santa Barbara about the urgent need to give our community more time for feedback, input, and a greater understanding of the proposed State Street Master Plan.

The two-part draft report of this Master Plan is 224 pages of reading material; it’s a lengthy written plan, as it should be. As I understand it, S.B. City Council has a possible deadline for public input — sometime in June.

After many years of city, public, board committees, designers, etc. to come up with this drafted Master Plan, two months for the public input to digest what’s in the plan is not enough time. The city and Master Plan committee had years to come up with this draft, now give the public more time to respond. I would say sometime until mid-to-late July.