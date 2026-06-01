Public trust in the judiciary depends on one principle: no judge is above accountability. Allegations and findings involving Judge Thomas Adams, reported by the Commission on Judicial Performance, raise concerns about ethics, professionalism, and the treatment of a young female attorney within an unequal power dynamic.

Judges hold immense authority over lives, careers, and rights. That power requires integrity and professionalism. When misconduct allegations reach formal scrutiny, the public has a right to ask questions.

Where are the voices that routinely condemn abuses of power and mistreatment in professional settings? If fairness and workplace dignity matter, those standards must apply consistently, regardless of politics or influence. Where are the women’s organizations, legal advocacy groups, and professional associations that so often speak out on issues of harassment, intimidation, and unequal treatment in the workplace? Their silence in cases involving judicial power sends a troubling message about selective accountability.

This issue is larger than one individual. Public trust erodes when judges appear held to different standards. Attorneys deserve professionalism in the courtroom, and citizens deserve a judiciary worthy of trust.

All references to misconduct are based on official proceedings, findings, or public records published by the Commission on Judicial Performance.

Voters now face a choice: accept six more years of tolerated misconduct or demand accountability and integrity in our courts. Silence protects power. Accountability protects justice.