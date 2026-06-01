As a Santa Barbara City Councilmember, I understand the importance of public trust in our institutions. Few positions carry greater responsibility than that of a Superior Court Judge, where fairness, integrity, and independence must guide every decision.

That is why I am proud to support Luis Esparza for Superior Court Judge.

Luis has built a respected career as an attorney and public servant dedicated to the principles of justice and equal treatment under the law. He possesses the experience, temperament, and ethical judgment necessary to serve our community from the bench.

What particularly stands out to me is Luis’s commitment to maintaining the independence of our judiciary. He has chosen not to seek endorsements from attorneys who may later appear before him in court, demonstrating his belief that judges should remain above even the appearance of favoritism or conflicts of interest.

At a time when public confidence in our institutions is more important than ever, we need judges who will uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. Luis Esparza has shown that he is prepared to meet that responsibility.

I encourage voters to learn about the candidates, review their records, and make an informed decision. I am confident that Luis Esparza will serve our community with fairness, impartiality, and a deep commitment to justice for all.