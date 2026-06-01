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Samson Ocano | Credit: Courtesy

Samson Ocano Award | Credit: Courtesy

Logan Lossing | Credit: Courtesy

Kira Ponsor and Sara Harris | Credit: Courtesy

Emmie Charette | Credit: Courtesy

Emilio Capacio | Credit: Courtesy

Truett Birkholz | Credit: Courtesy

LOMPOC, Ca.— Lompoc Unified students brought home top awards from the 41st Annual Central Coast STEM Expo, held May 1–2 at Lompoc High School, earning recognition across grade levels and disciplines, including the competition’s highest honor.

Students from across the Central Coast gathered for the two-day event, presenting original projects in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Topics ranged from environmental science and aeronautics to artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. LUSD students stood out throughout the competition, taking home numerous first-place finishes and specialty awards.

The highest recognition of the event, Best of STEM Expo, along with a $500 scholarship, went to Vandenberg Middle School 7th grader Emmeline Charette for her project, “AI Through the Lens of a Human.”

“Seeing 125 student projects brought to life at this year’s STEM Expo was truly inspiring,” said Dr. Clara Finneran, Superintendent of Lompoc Unified School District. “Our students demonstrated creativity, critical thinking, and confidence as they shared their research and ideas with the community. We are deeply grateful to the many sponsors and partners, including AIAA, the Emmett R. Quady Foundation, the Endeavour Center, Science Applications International Corp., General Dynamics, and Vandenberg Space Force Base, whose support helped provide thousands of dollars in scholarships and opportunities for our students. We also extend our appreciation to Col. Horne for delivering an inspiring keynote address, and to our dedicated staff, educators, and families who continue to encourage student innovation every step of the way.”

Cabrillo High School students Sophia Arellano and Xavier Loza earned 1st Place in the 9th–12th grade division for their project, “Thermal Influence on Radish Development?” Vandenberg Middle School also had a standout showing across divisions, earning multiple top placements. Students from across the district took home the following specialty awards:

Specialty Awards

David Covell Aeronautical Award: Danny Rojas, Buena Vista Elementary, “Will It Fly?”

George Koopman Engineering Award: Jireh Rios, Kaiden Bailon, and Misael Garcia, La Honda STEAM Academy, “Build and Test a Model Wind Turbine “

Natural Sciences Award, 7th Grade: Colton Wray, Vandenberg Middle School, “Sweet but Powerful: Which Honey Fights Bacteria Best?”

Hal Seggerman Award, 7th Grade: Arthur Ladwig, Vandenberg Middle School, “Shocking Coil”

Endeavour Center Award, 8th Grade: Samson Ocano, Vandenberg Middle School, “Making Spider-Man Web Shooter”

3rd/4th Grade Division 1st Place: Olivia Adams and Ramona Koenig, Buena Vista Elementary, “Magnet Books” 2nd Place: Hazel Wray, Crestview Elementary, “The Buzz on Blooms ” 3rd Place: Ivan Rodriguez and Stephanie Moreno, La Honda STEAM Academy, “Hydraulics”

5th/6th Grade Division 1st Place: Leslie Espinosa and Sheaylnn Ray Burford, La Honda STEAM Academy, “Designing a Multi-Layer Water Purification Device” 2nd Place: Ryan LaFave, Buena Vista Elementary “Sketchy Science” 3rd Place: Hunter LaMere and John Grant, Buena Vista “BOOM BOOM Sodium”

7th Grade Division 1st Place: Truett Birkholz, Vandenberg Middle School, “High Velocity” 2nd Place: Fredric Martin, Vandenberg Middle School, “How Does Protein Change Your Show Pig ‘s Average Daily Gain?” 3rd Place: Jeana Berry and Riley Tribble, Vandenberg Middle School, “Salt, Sugar, and Freezing Point Depression”

8th Grade Division 1st Place: Emilio Capacio, Vandenberg Middle School, “How Easily Can Your Password Be Hacked?” 2nd Place: Logan Lossing, Vandenberg Middle School, “Football Field Goal Fail Points” 3rd Place: Kira Ponsor and Sara Harris, Vandenberg Middle School, “Is Handedness Genetic or a Learned Trait?”

“We are so proud of the incredible work our VMS students showcased at this year’s Central Coast STEM Expo,” said VMS teachers Betsy Villalpando and Maddie Harris. “We were especially impressed by the hard work they put in outside of the classroom to develop their projects. Their dedication, creativity, and commitment were evident throughout the process, and we are incredibly proud of what they accomplished.”

9th–12th Grade Division 1st Place: Sophia Arellano and Xavier Loza, Cabrillo High School, “Thermal Influence on Radish Development?” The Central Coast STEM Expo was founded in 1985 by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) Central Coast of California Section. This year’s event was organized with support from AIAA, the Endeavour Center, community sponsors, and volunteers, including members of Vandenberg Space Force Base. LUSD congratulates all participating students and thanks the teachers, families, judges, and community partners whose support made this year’s event possible.

Lompoc Unified School District offers an outstanding educational experience for its more than 8,600 students. Its award-winning schools and programs, strong leaders, teachers, and staff serve Pre-Kindergarten through high school students living in the City of Lompoc, Vandenberg Village, Mesa Oaks, Mission Hills, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and rural areas adjacent to these. The District offers a wide range of programs, including Career Technical Education, Advanced Placement, Dual Language Immersion, and support for multilingual students and students with special needs, as well as exceptional extracurricular opportunities, such as athletics and clubs.