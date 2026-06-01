For more than 40 years, the people of Santa Barbara have known my father as Judge Tom Adams. During that time, he has dedicated his life to serving this community with fairness, integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to justice.

But to me, for the past 53 years, he has simply been Dad.

He has been my coach, Scoutmaster, mentor, role model, and best friend. Some of the most important lessons I learned in life did not come from what he said but from the example he set every day. No matter how demanding his responsibilities were, he always made time for his family, his faith, and the people who needed him.

One of the qualities I admire most is his commitment to helping young people. As a Scoutmaster, he spent countless hours mentoring and guiding others, not because he had to, but because he genuinely cared. Through his leadership and encouragement, my brother, 13 of my closest friends, and I all achieved the rank of Eagle Scout.

Many people know my father for the decisions he made in the courtroom. Those of us who know him best know the man behind the robe — a man of character, humility, wisdom, patience, and compassion. He taught me what it means to be a good father, a good man, and a person of integrity.

To Santa Barbara, he may be Judge Tom Adams. To me, he will always be Dad, and I could not be more proud of him.