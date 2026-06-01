I am a private investigator in Santa Barbara County and a retired detective with the Santa Barbara Police Department and deputy with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. I served in law enforcement for 28 years and now help victims of crime in the pursuit of justice in the private sector. My wife was a prosecuting attorney for 30 years, retired from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office and now teaches at the police academy in Lompoc. We have both known Judge Adams for many years and strongly encourage the community to re-elect him.

We both appeared in front of Judge Adams countless times over the years in different capacities. My wife prosecuted serious and violent cases in his courtroom and consistently found him to be knowledgeable, prepared, organized, impartial, objective, and even-handed in his rulings.

I testified in his courtroom on more than one occasion as a law enforcement investigator, had him review search warrants I drafted and found him to be fair and impartial. My knowledge of his judicial work grew after I was hired by the Sheriff’s Office and assigned as Judge Adams’ bailiff. I became extremely familiar with his work ethic and his professional and judicial temperament.

Judge Adams was always pleasant, objective, and fair-minded. He arrived at the office exceedingly early in the morning, long before court started and always prepared for his court hearings by taking extensive notes. He was respectful to defendants and juveniles in his rulings and made every effort to get them back on the right path. Judge Adams has always run his courtroom with the idea that court procedures and decorum should be followed and allowed attorneys to make their arguments if they were professional and respectful to the court and each other.

We support his continued service on the bench.