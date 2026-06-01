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MONTECITO, CA — The Summer Solstice Celebration recently hosted its Spring Soirée at a stunning Montecito private estate, bringing together artists, community leaders, philanthropists, performers, and supporters for an enchanting afternoon and evening celebrating Santa Barbara’s vibrant creative spirit. The event featured live performances, fine art, wine, culinary offerings from local restaurants, and both live and silent auctions benefiting the Summer Solstice Celebration’s year-round arts programming, Community Arts Workshop, Parade, and Festival.

Guests enjoyed aerial and fire performances by Electricirque, dance performances by La Boheme, ambient guitar stylings of Quique Hernandez, creative installations, and an impressive collection of artwork donated by notable local artists and curated in part by Art & Soul. The event highlighted the collaborative energy that has made the Summer Solstice Celebration one of Santa Barbara’s most beloved cultural traditions for more than 50 years.

Local businesses and community partners played a major role in creating the evening’s atmosphere. Uptown Lounge provided festive margaritas, while La Lieff, Fess Parker Winery, and Tyler Wines contributed wine selections for guests to enjoy. Additional support came from Brewhouse, Sazon Latino providing authentic Mexican dishes, Pacific Crest Realty, Edgar Ortiz Farmers Insurance Agency, Reyna Financial, and numerous volunteers and artists whose contributions helped transform the estate into a magical gathering space.

Media partners including VOICE Magazine, The Santa Barbara Independent, and Montecito Journal helped generate excitement and awareness leading up to the event, underscoring the importance of local media in supporting Santa Barbara County’s arts and culture ecosystem.

The Soirée also served as a reminder of the important role arts organizations play in fostering community connection and creative participation. The Summer Solstice Celebration annually brings together more than 100,000 spectators and thousands of participants through its free Festival, Parade, and two-month Community Arts Workshop, where people of all ages collaborate alongside artists to create giant puppets, masks, costumes, floats, performances, and immersive visual experiences.

“This event reflected everything Solstice is about — community, creativity, generosity, beauty, and collective joy,” said Executive Director Penny Little. “It was deeply inspiring to see so many people come together in support of the arts and the spirit of celebration.”

Following the success of the evening, the hosts graciously invited the organization to return next year, continuing what is becoming an annual Montecito tradition.

Pictures of the event by photographer Isaac Hernandez de Lipa: https://unscriptedphotographers.com/berlin/solstice-santa-barbara-spring-soiree-by-isaac-hernandez-de-lipa