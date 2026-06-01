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The Goleta & Santa Ynez Valley Libraries Read-A-Palooza Summer Reading Program is off and running! The program, which runs June 1 through July 31, encourages people of all ages to strengthen their reading habits by providing fun incentives throughout the nine weeks. Whether you are an avid or recreational reader, we hope to see you at one of the many events we have for you this summer including our Kick-Off event THIS Saturday, June 6th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the field behind the Goleta Community Center (5679 Hollister Avenue). This free, family-friendly event features live entertainment, fun lawn games, and a variety of crafts for children to enjoy. Pick up your VIP pass for access to all the Read-A-Palooza fun!

Watch our video to learn all about the Summer Reading Program. It also contains a tutorial on how to prepare for your next visit to GVL Express at 6500 Hollister Avenue, Suite 105. GVL Express is open while the main library on Fairview Avenue is under construction.

Here is how the Summer Reading Program works: Log your reading a minimum of four days per week to earn fun weekly prizes and entries for our grand prize drawings. Complete a variety of activities at home and around town to earn even more entries into the drawings. All you need to get started is to pick up your paper reading log at the kick-off event on June 6, at any of our libraries, or print one from our website at http://www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org/Summer. You can also register online for the Summer Reading Program at https://goletavalleylibrary.beanstack.com/.

Along with a reading log this year, library staff have curated an activity list, encouraging our patrons to engage with books in fun ways, as well as get involved with their community by attending library programs, visiting local parks, and attending special events. View the calendar of events here.

Goleta Valley Library and Bookvan grand prizes for kids include book sets, PicassoTiles, passes to Ice in Paradise and MOXI, Chaucer’s gift cards, and a Woodstock’s pizza party. Teen grand prizes include a digital camera, music players, Ice in Paradise admission for four, Decker’s gift card, Kobo eReader, and Woodstock’s pizza for a year. Adult grand prizes include passes to SB Botanic Garden, memberships to SB Museum of Natural History and Goleta Valley Athletic Club, Decker’s gift card, and Kobo eReader. Participate in Summer Read-a-Palooza for a chance to win!

Check out our website at http://www.GoletaValleyLibrary.org/Summer for more details and program information. We look forward to giving you a summer filled with chill vibes, fun programs, and fabulous reads at our Read-A-Palooza this year!

We could not run this program without the generous support of our volunteers and community sponsors, including the Friends of Goleta Valley Library, Friends of the Buellton Library, Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley, and so many more!

Please see the complete list of sponsors listed in alphabetical order below:

Albertson’s, Birkholm’s Bakery & Café, Blenders in the Grass, Bob’s Well Bread, The Book Loft, Brick Barn Wine Estate, California Nature Art Museum, Coffee House by Chomp, Community Clayworks, The Creation Station Fabric & Quilt Shop, Deckers Brands, Drover’s Doughnuts, Enjoy Bagels & Sweets, Friends of the Buellton Library, Friends of Goleta Valley Library, Friends of the Library of the Santa Ynez Valley, Goleta Valley Athletic Club, Habit Burger & Grill, The Home Connection – Solvang, Ice in Paradise, Industrial Eats, Ingeborg’s Danish Chocolates, Jersey Mike’s, Kaena Wine Co., Kona Ice, Lefty’s Coffee, Los Olivos, MOXI, the Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation, Mystic Merchant, Nana Thai, New Frontiers Natural Marketplace, Olsen’s Danish Village Bakery, Rori’s Artisanal Creamery, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History & Sea Center, Santa Barbara Zoo, Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum & Parks-Janeway Carriage House, Solvang Bakery, Solvang Ultimate Escape Rooms, South Coast Deli, South Coast Montessori, South Coast Railroad Museum, Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA, Subway (#5776), Valley Hardware and Garden Center, Woodstock’s Pizza, and Yogurtland.