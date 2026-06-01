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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is pleased to announce that a total of 19 new businesses have opened or are slated to open downtown in the first half of 2026. From locally owned boutiques and creative galleries to specialty dining and wellness concepts, these new additions continue to enhance the unique mix of experiences that make downtown a favorite destination for both residents and visitors.

February: Mindful Movement Arrives

February welcomed an addition to the downtown wellness scene with the opening of Calma Pilates.

Calma Pilates: Situated at 1331 State Street, this serene studio offers personalized Pilates instruction alongside a curated coffee and espresso bar; book a class on the Calma Pilates website.

March: Retail Innovation and Fresh Concepts

March introduced a diverse mix of retail and lifestyle businesses, each bringing a unique perspective to the downtown shopping experience.

SuperMoss: Located at 922 State Street, this family-driven shop provides a beautiful variety of decorative moss and garden-inspired design supplies for floral designers and DIY enthusiasts; browse their products on the SuperMoss website.

Neighbor Neighbor: Found at 801 State Street, this innovative consignment shop brings a fresh retail concept to town with curated clothing collections sourced from local closets; view current styles on the Neighbor Neighbor website.

Beau: Located at 1129A State Street, this intentional wine bar offers a timeless, welcoming atmosphere designed for slowing down and savoring quality drinks; plan your visit on the Beau website.

April: Art, Home Design, and Local Flavors

April brought a collection of new businesses that showcase creativity, craftsmanship, and local flavor.

Pippin: Tucked away at 1114 State Street #24 in La Arcada Plaza, this charming boutique features a curated collection of French-inspired antiques, contemporary homewares, and specialty gifts; see their collection on the Pippin website.

Lily’s Donuts & Pops: Located inside the SB Public Market at 38 West Victoria Street, this lively spot serves freshly baked classic and specialty donuts paired with premium coffee drinks; check out the menu on the Lily’s Donuts website.

Howell & Co.: Operating out of 30 El Paseo, this immersive interior design studio and retail gallery seamlessly blends contemporary art, antiques, and storytelling; view their portfolio on the Howell & Co. website.

REH Contemporary: Located at 10 West Anapamu Street, artist Ruth Ellen Hoag’s new gallery showcases expressive, figurative paintings that capture everyday human experiences; explore current exhibitions on the REH Contemporary website.

The Grand On State: Situated at 1218 State Street next to the Granada Theatre, this intimate venue offers an upscale jazz and dining experience featuring world-class musicians and a Steinway grand piano; reserve a table on The Grand On State website.

May: Sustainability and Community Engagement

May introduced a dynamic mix of downtown spaces focused on regional clean energy, small-batch winemaking, and trusted commercial banking.

Central Coast Community Energy (3CE): Located at 820 State Street, this new office provides a dedicated hub for regional clean energy initiatives and local public outreach; learn about their sustainability programs on the 3CE website.

CrossHatch Winery: Relocating its tasting room from Santa Ynez to 111 East Haley Street, this close neighbor crafts small-batch, co-fermented wines that beautifully blend cultures and local stories; discover their latest blends on the CrossHatch Winery website.

Poppy Bank: Located at 30 East Figueroa Street, this fast-growing, award-winning institution manages over $7 billion in assets to meet the diverse banking and lending needs of the community; explore their services on the Poppy Bank website.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, more businesses are set to join the downtown community, bringing new shopping, dining, and gathering opportunities to the district.

The Barber Shop: Relocating this month to 429 State Street, this longtime business will continue its decade-long tradition of offering classic straight-razor shaves and traditional cuts; book an appointment on The Barber Shop website.

Sandbar Cocina y Tequila: After a major renovation Sandbar and Cocina is reopening soon at 514 State Street, this local favorite returns after a temporary closure with a vibrant, brand-new look and an updated dining experience; stay updated on the Sandbar website.

The Chanticlair: Opening this month at 113 West De La Guerra Street, this historic Spanish Revival venue features a farm-forward, multi-course dining experience highlighting local artisans; view the seasonal menu on The Chanticlair website.

A Royal Suite Home Furnishings: Preparing to open a massive 13,700-square-foot showroom at 1109 State Street, this store will bring American-made furniture and custom interior design services downtown; preview collections on the A Royal Suite website.

Silvergreens Café: Expected to open at 1001 State Street inside the Amazon building, this café will serve fresh salads, wraps, and local coffee through partnerships with Handlebar Coffee Roasters and Renaud’s Patisserie; check updates on the Silvergreens Café website.

State Street Trading Post: Targeting a summer opening at 1105 State Street, this massive indoor marketplace will bring together more than 50 vintage merchants, makers, and collectors; learn more on the State Street Trading Post website.

Habitat for Humanity ReStore: Opening this summer at 400 State Street, this storefront will sell gently used furniture and home décor to support local affordable housing initiatives; browse inventory details on the Habitat for Humanity ReStore website.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit.