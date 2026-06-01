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Santa Barbara, California — The University of California, Santa Barbara’s Chicano Studies Institute, Social Studies Program, Department of Communication, and Associated Student Body will host Art for Justice, a collaborative community art exhibition and fundraiser benefitting 805Undocufund and SB Resiste, on Sunday, June 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m at Topa Topa Brewing Co. in Santa Barbara.

The event will bring together students, faculty, community members, and local artists for an afternoon celebrating creativity, community support, and collective action in support of immigrant communities on California’s Central Coast. Featured local artists include DJ Javier, Daniel Linz, Wallace Piatt, and additional local artists whose work will be available through a silent auction

Attendees will also enjoy live performances by La Voz Norteña de Oxnard, Brasscals, and one other local artist.

100% of all proceeds raised during the event will be donated to 805UndocuFund and SB Resiste. Funds directed to 805UndocuFund will support the organization’s Emergency Assistance Fund, which provides direct financial assistance to families separated by detention and deportation.

Since 2025, 805UndocuFund has distributed more than $1 million through its Emergency Assistance Fund to families across the tri-county region. During that period, at least 2,046 community members have been ripped apart from their loved ones because of immigration enforcement. Funds have also supported rapid response efforts, including gas reimbursements for volunteer patrollers and accompaniers, as well as safety equipment for volunteers working to protect immigrant communities.

“This fundraiser represents the power of art and community coming together to support families directly impacted by detention, deportation, and disaster,” said Primitiva Hernandez, Executive Director of 805UndocuFund. “As someone whose own family received support from 805UndocuFund during the Thomas Fire and again during the COVID-19 pandemic, this work is deeply personal to me. I know firsthand what it means for undocumented families to have a community that shows up during moments of crisis. We are incredibly grateful to the artists, performers, students, and community members making this event possible.”

A suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for students can be purchased online or will be accepted at the door. Children are welcome to attend free of charge. You can review the current art that is available to bid on as well as non-art auction items! You can win a variety of things, check out the local offers.

The fundraiser is open to the public, and community members are encouraged to attend, support local artists, and contribute to organizations making a direct impact.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, June 7th

Time: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Location: Topa Topa Brewing Co., 120 Santa Barbara St, Santa Barbara, CA 91301

Hosted by: Chicano Studies Institute, UCSB Social Studies Program, UCSB Department of Communication, and UCSB Associated Student Body

ABOUT 805UNDOCUFUND

805UndocuFund is a grassroots immigrant-led nonprofit organization serving San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties. The organization provides direct emergency financial assistance, disaster relief, rapid response support, and advocacy for immigrant communities across California’s Central Coast. Since its founding in 2018, 805UndocuFund has distributed over 9 million dollars in direct aid to immigrant families impacted by climate-induced disasters, the COVID pandemic, and immigration enforcement.