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The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the upcoming exhibition, How Forever Works, featuring photographic assemblages and camera-less works by Jacqueline Woods. An opening reception will be held on Saturday, June 13th from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Architectural Foundation’s Art Gallery (229 East Victoria Street, Santa Barbara). All are welcome.

Over the past four decades, Jacqueline Woods has developed a deeply reflective photographic practice exploring memory, perception, and the emotional resonance of found imagery. Working with small, physically aged photographs, worn and marked by time, she preserves their materiality while reconfiguring them into new forms.

“Smitten with these small objects, they have found their way into my life and my work… I keep a small stack of snapshots on a table next to my bed and frequent them in the daily defeat and elation of life…They are small slices of the rhythm and scope of life that reassure me that I am not alone in my experience and remind me that I am just as human as all those before me.”

Art critic Leah Ollman observed in a 2019 Los Angeles Times review, that Woods’ assemblages render the “personal as well as cultural loss” embedded in the shift from analog to digital photography.

In addition to her sustained engagement with traditional and vernacular photography, Woods has created works made without a camera or lens, using only paper, chemistry, and light—expanding the material and conceptual boundaries of the photographic medium.

Her work has been widely exhibited across the United States and internationally, tracing an evolving dialogue between personal history and collective experience.

Recent highlights include participation in the Inaugural Exhibition at Gallerie Bleu in Collioure, France (2026), and the AIPAD Photography Fair in New York City (2026). In 2024, her work was featured in ReWritten: Photographers Reshaping the Narrative at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, placing her among artists redefining contemporary photographic storytelling. Her international presence includes the Unseen Photo Fair in Amsterdam (2022) and Photo London at Somerset House (2021), alongside her solo exhibition New Works at Duncan Miller Gallery in Los Angeles (2021).