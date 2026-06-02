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Santa Barbara, CA — June 5, 2026 — The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara (BCRC) is pleased to present its monthly educational program: Live, Learn, Lunch on Friday, June 5, 2026, at 12:00 PM PT, featuring a compassionate and informative presentation from Amara Maliszewski, LCSW, Care Manager at Hospice of Santa Barbara, about Patient Care Services. This free online event is open to all who wish to attend.

This special session will provide valuable insight into Hospice of Santa Barbara services to support individuals and families navigating cancer, including breast cancer, at every stage of the journey. Services are available beginning at diagnosis and continue through treatment, survivorship, caregiving, and end-of-life care when needed.

During the presentation, Maliszewski will offer an overview of Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Patient Care Services (PCS) program, highlighting the many ways the organization assists clients and families. Topics will include navigating complex healthcare systems, connecting with community resources, providing emotional and spiritual support, and helping individuals plan for both immediate and long-term needs.

In addition, the session will provide a helpful overview of the broader landscape of palliative care and hospice services available within the community. Participants will gain a clearer understanding of what these services are, when they may be appropriate, and how they can work alongside existing medical care to support both patients and families.

The ongoing collaboration between the BCRC and Hospice of Santa Barbara reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that clients and their loved ones have access to compassionate support, coordinated and comprehensive care throughout every stage of their experience.

By working together, both organizations are able to connect individuals and families with a broader network of emotional, educational, practical, and supportive services, helping ensure that no one has to navigate diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, caregiving, or end-of-life care alone.

This informative session is designed to help community members learn about valuable local resources, ask questions, and feel supported, reminding us that even during life’s most uncertain seasons, compassionate care and community connection can make all the difference.

Event Details

Live, Learn, Lunch

Presented by the Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara

Featuring Hospice of Santa Barbara’s Patient Care Services, Medical Hospice Care, and Palliative Care

Join and register For Free Online

Friday, June 5, 2026

12:00 PM PT

Via Zoom

Presenter:

Amara Maliszewski, LCSW

Care Manager, Hospice of Santa Barbara