Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., announced that polls are now open for the June 2, 2026, Primary Election. Today is the last day to vote in this election and polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Voters who still have their ballot can drop it off at any polling location, vote center, or ballot drop box in the state,” said Secretary Weber. “If you are voting in person, you have a right to cast your ballot as long as you are in line by 8:00 pm. Californians can find all the resources they need to vote at vote.ca.gov.”

The California Office of the Secretary of State’s website has a tool where a voter can type in their county or zip code to identify voting options: caearlyvoting.sos.ca.gov.

“Same Day” or “Conditional” Voter Registration

There is an opportunity for California citizens who missed the voter registration deadline to still register and vote for this election. “Same Day” or “Conditional” Voter Registration is available at every county elections office, polling place, or vote center. Information on county elections offices can be found at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices.

Voters will be asked to fill out a voter registration form provided by the county and then be provided a ballot. Their ballots will be counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process.

If a person is registering to vote for the first time while there is a federal office on the ballot and don’t know their driver’s license, California ID number or the last four digits of their social security number to enter on the form, they will need to provide another form of identification. The complete list of acceptable identifications can be found here attach link

If an active, registered voter did not receive a ballot – or if they need a replacement ballot, they should contact my office or their county elections office immediately. Information can be found at https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/voting-resources/county-elections-offices.

Voters have a right to a replacement ballot if theirs was lost, damaged, or if they made a mistake and have not yet submitted their ballot. When a replacement ballot is issued, the original is voided and destroyed – no one person may have two active ballots.

Even if a voter received a vote-by-mail ballot, that voter can still vote in person using their vote-by-mail ballot or a ballot provided at their polling place. A voter may bring in their vote-by-mail ballot when voting in person to help speed up the process.

Voter Bill of Rights

California voters have a Voter Bill of Rights to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a ballot easily, confidentially, and free from intimidation. The California Voter Bill of Rights is printed in the Voter Information Guide, which was sent to every voting household in the state, and will also be posted in every polling place and vote center on Election Day.

The Voter Bill of Rights is also available online in ten languages: English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese.

To download the California Voter Bill of Rights visit: sos.ca.gov/elections/voter-bill-rights.

Voter Hotline

The Secretary of State’s Voter Information Hotline is available for all voters if they have questions about the voting process, Election Day voting locations and drop box locations, and to report any illegal or fraudulent election activity. Voters can call one of the toll-free voter hotlines listed below:

(800) 345-VOTE (8683) – English

(800) 232-VOTA (8682) – Español / Spanish

(800) 339-2857 – 中文 / Chinese

(888) 345-2692 – हिन्दी / Hindi

(800) 339-2865 – 日本語 / Japanese

(888) 345-4917 – ខ្មែរ / Khmer

(866) 575-1558 – 한국어 / Korean

(800) 339-2957 – Tagalog

(855) 345-3933 – ภาษาไทย / Thai

(800) 339-8163 – Việt ngữ / Vietnamese

711 – TTY/TDD

After the polls close at 8:00 p.m., election results will be available as counties report to the Secretary of State’s office at ElectionResults.sos.ca.gov.