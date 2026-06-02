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Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has welcomed a new trustee, Barton E. Clemens, Jr., to its board. The volunteer board of trustees focuses exclusively on fulfilling the Foundation’s mission to ensure the availability of superior cancer care and patient support services for all residents of Santa Barbara County.

Barton E. Clemens, Jr., received his BA from the University of California at Santa Barbara and his Juris Doctor degree from the University of California at Los Angeles. Mr. Clemens has practiced law in Santa Barbara for nearly 50 years. He is a partner at Reicker, Pfau, Pyle & McRoy, where his practice focuses on real estate and real estate finance.

Active in the Santa Barbara community, Mr. Clemens served on the Boards of a number of charitable organizations, including Knowlwood Tennis Club, Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara, Valley Club of Montecito, Young Life and the Montecito Community Foundation.

Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation, shared, “Mr. Clemens’ legal experience and knowledge of the Santa Barbara community will further enhance our ability to support local cancer care for years to come.”

About the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara:

The Cancer Foundation is an independent nonprofit and the exclusive fundraising partner of the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. The Foundation’s mission is to ensure the availability of superior cancer care and patient support services for all residents of Santa Barbara County. To learn more, visit the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara at www.cfsb.org, or find us on Instagram and Facebook.