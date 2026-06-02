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(SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.) – On Saturday, June 6, 2026, Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) will join animal shelters across California in offering fee-waived adoptions as part of the third annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day. From 10am to 6pm, members of the community will have the opportunity to adopt dogs, cats, rabbits, puppies, kittens, and other companion animals with adoption fees waived for eligible animals in any of the following shelters:

• Santa Maria Animal Center 548 W. Foster Road Santa Maria, CA 93455

• Lompoc Animal Center 1501 W. Central Avenue Lompoc, CA 93436

• Santa Barbara Animal Center 5473 Overpass Road Santa Barbara, CA 93111

Animal shelters across the country continue to face capacity challenges driven by economic pressures, limited pet-friendly housing, and access to affordable veterinary care. Adoption remains one of the most effective ways community members can help animals in need while supporting local shelters. Currently, only about 30 percent of households acquire pets through shelters or rescue organizations. Even a small increase in adoption rates could help thousands more animals find homes each year.

The third annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day, hosted by the California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals) along with other national partners aims to place 5,000 shelter pets into loving homes in a single day while highlighting the critical role animal shelters and rescue organizations play in communities throughout California. The statewide event, builds on two years of success that have helped more than 8,500 shelter animals find homes statewide.

“Every day, our shelters care for animals that are simply waiting for a second chance,” said Sarah Aguilar, Director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services. “California Adopt-a-Pet Day is an opportunity for our community to save a life while helping us create space for the next animal in need. Whether you’re looking for a hiking partner, a couch companion, a barn cat, or a rabbit to join your family, we have incredible animals ready to go home.”

SBCAS joins longtime animal welfare partners Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP Cats) and Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS), helping showcase adoptable cats, kittens, rabbits, and other companion animals throughout the County.

Most animals available for adoption have already been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. Adoption counselors and volunteers will be available to help match prospective adopters with pets that fit their lifestyle, and household. Community members are encouraged to browse available animals online before visiting and are welcome to visit any of the three shelter locations during the event.

For more information about adoption, available animals, or shelter services, visit http://www.countyofsb.org/animalservices or follow Santa Barbara County Animal Services on social media.

To learn more about California Adopt-a-Pet Day and find participating shelters throughout the state, visit http://www.caadoptapetday.org and follow #CAAdoptAPetDay.

ABOUT Santa Barbara County Animal Services

Santa Barbara County Animal Services serves and protects both animals and people across Santa Barbara County through animal sheltering, adoptions, field services, public clinics, licensing, disaster response, humane investigations, and community support programs. Operating shelters in Santa Maria, Lompoc, and Santa Barbara, SBCAS cares for nearly 6,000 animals annually while working to keep pets with the families who love them and create a safer, more compassionate community for all.

ABOUT Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP Cats)

Animal Shelter Assistance Program (ASAP Cats) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of cats and kittens in Santa Barbara County through adoption, foster care, spay/neuter services, and community partnerships.

ABOUT Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS)

Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter (BUNS) is a nonprofit rescue organization serving Santa Barbara County by providing shelter, adoption, education, and advocacy for rabbits and guinea pigs in need of loving homes.

ABOUT CalAnimals

The California Animal Welfare Association (CalAnimals) supports the success of animal welfare and sheltering organizations throughout California through training, advocacy,