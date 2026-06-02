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Live & Love Dance Productions in Lompoc recently wrapped up its annual dance recitals on May 16 & 17, with this year’s production entitled Dancing Through the Calendar — a heartfelt celebration of the months of the year while also honoring the studio’s 12th anniversary.

From colorful performances inspired by each season to emotional moments shared on stage, the recital showcased not only dance, but the growth, confidence, and joy that have become the foundation of the studio over the past 12 years.

Studio owner Vanessa Hagstrom shared how meaningful this year’s performances felt.

“Seeing my students — from our littlest dancers at just 1 year old all the way through our adult classes — perform on stage is such a full circle moment for me. I remember so many of them walking into the studio for the very first time shy, nervous, sometimes even in tears, unsure of what to expect. Then suddenly they’re out there twirling, laughing, performing confidently, and truly soaking in every moment.”

“Dance becomes so much more than steps. It becomes confidence, friendships, memories, healing, and joy. Watching dancers grow into themselves over the years is something I’ll never take for granted. Even seeing our adult dancers reconnect with the happiness and freedom dance brings them is incredibly special. Every dancer’s story matters here.”

The recital featured dancers of all ages, from toddlers stepping onto the stage for the very first time to adults embracing their passion for dance in a supportive and uplifting environment.

This year’s Dancing Through the Calendar production was especially meaningful, featuring heartfelt tribute pieces including a special Mother’s Day dance dedicated to all the important women in our dancers’ lives, and a Father’s Day dance honoring all the dads and father figures who support and encourage our students every step of the way.

A special awards presentation also took place on Sunday, celebrating the achievements of our competition team dancers and recognizing an incredible year of growth, dedication, and performance. The studio also honored long-standing students with milestone trophies for their continued commitment to the program. Camila Flores, studio assistant, earned her 5th year trophy, and Emmett Hagstrom was recognized with his 8th year trophy — a proud and emotional moment for the studio family.

Over the years, Live & Love Dance Productions has continued creating a welcoming space for the community through a variety of classes including ballet, jazz, hip hop, tap, acro, lyrical, cheer & pom, musical theatre, tiny tot classes, parent & me classes, adult classes, competition team programs, and Kpop Demon Hunters classes.

Beyond the performances and costumes, the recital served as a reminder of the impact dance can have on its students of all ages — building confidence, friendships, creativity, discipline, and lasting memories both on and off the stage.

At Live & Love Dance Productions, the studio’s mission is centered around building confidence and inspiring leadership through the art of dance, while also focusing on something even deeper: life. Students are not only taught how to dance, but also encouraged to lead with kindness, believe in themselves, support one another, and carry those values far beyond the studio walls.

For many families, Live & Love Dance Productions has become more than a studio over the years; it has become a second home and a place where dancers are encouraged to grow not only as performers, but as people.

As the studio enters its summer season, families can look forward to an exciting lineup of themed camps including Kpop Demon Hunters Camp, Bluey Camp, Pokémon Camp, Frozen Camp, The Floor Is Lava Camp, Superhero Camp, and Wicked Camp.

Families interested in joining Live & Love Dance Productions are encouraged to register soon as summer camps and classes continue filling quickly.

Whether a child is stepping into dance shoes for the very first time or an adult is rediscovering the joy of movement, the studio strives to create a space where every dancer feels seen, encouraged, and celebrated.

“After 12 years, my heart is still so full watching dancers find confidence, happiness, friendships, and a true sense of belonging here,” Vanessa shared. “I don’t just teach them how to dance — I also get to teach them about life, about kindness, about believing in themselves, and about lifting each other up. Watching them grow season after season is something I carry very deeply. We cannot wait to welcome even more families into our dance home and continue creating these memories together for years to come.”