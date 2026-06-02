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Santa Barbara, CA – The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) invites the community to celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting of The Grand On State on Thursday, June 4th, at 6:30 PM at 1218 State Street.

Located next to the iconic Granada Theatre, The Grand On State offers a one-of-a-kind jazz and dining experience in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. The intimate live music venue brings together world-class jazz performances, elevated dining, curated wine selections, and late-night elegance in a sophisticated listening-room setting.

“The Grand was created as a soft place to land — a room where live music, exquisite food, fine wine, and warm hospitality invite people to settle in, unwind, and stay up late with jazz,” said Jenna Berg, co-founder of The Grand on State with her husband, musician Brian Mann. “We are grateful for the warm welcome we have received during our soft opening and are honored to celebrate this next chapter with the City and our growing community.”

“The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association is excited to celebrate the opening of The Grand On State in downtown Santa Barbara,” says Robin Elander, Executive Director. “This intimate live music and dining venue brings a unique new energy to State Street, and we encourage the community to come out and experience everything they have to offer.”

The community is invited to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony and celebrate this new addition to downtown with live music featuring Lois Mahalia on vocals and Brian Mann on grand piano. This is an all-ages event. Tickets can be purchased here.

EVENT DETAILS:

What: The Grand On State Ribbon Cutting & Grand Opening

When: Thursday, June 4th, at 6:30 PM

Where: 1218 State Street

For more information, visit thegrandonstate.com or follow @thegrandonstateon Instagram.

The Downtown Santa Barbara Improvement Association (DSBIA) is a nonprofit dedicated to providing enhanced services to make downtown a vibrant place for visitors, investors, and residents. For more information on DSBIA’s events, programs, and a directory of businesses, visit http://www.DowntownSB.org.