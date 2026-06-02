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(Washington, D.C., June 1, 2026) — To kick off Great Outdoors Month, the Forest Service is launching a new, single visitor-information mobile app, National Forests and Grasslands, now available for download as visitors plan their summer trips to recreation sites across the National Forest System.

For the first time the app provides the most complete and accurate collection of Forest Service recreation sites that has ever been made available to the public, along with important planning tools like critical safety alerts, closures, amenity details and more.

“Due to the sheer size and remote nature of our 165,000 miles of trails and more than 30,000 recreation sites, we know that mobile service can be limited once you reach your destination,” said Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz. “We encourage everyone to download the National Forests and Grasslands app – your own pocket-sized Forest Service guide – to check trail conditions, download offline maps, and view safety alerts before your trip.”

With the app, users can design their own adventure by identifying and favoriting recreation activities on national forest lands within a selected radius. Visitors can search for opportunities such as hunting and fishing, water activities like canoeing or rafting, bike – or equestrian – friendly trails, and campsites based on available amenities.

Downloading maps ahead of time allows users to access their location even in remote areas. Optional map layers, including fire information and National Weather Service alerts, can be toggled on to provide a complete picture of the environment at your destination.

This debut will retire nearly 30 similar, outdated agency apps, improving overall visitor safety, access and consistent information to the nearly 164 million visitors who recreate on national forests and grasslands each year.

Download the app, explore your favorite trails and check out events happening during National Trails Day on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The National Forests and Grasslands app is available for download on Apple store for iOS and Google Play for Android.