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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — Travelers on US 101 in Santa Barbara will encounter intermittent closures of the Castillo Street off-ramp starting Sunday, June 7.

The intermittent closures will take place for approximately two months during weekdays and weekends as construction crews perform emergency drainage repair work at the Castillo St. Undercrossing.

Travelers will encounter intermittent full closures of US 101 Castillo St. off-ramp from 8 pm to 6 am. Intermittent lane closures on the Castillo St. off-ramp will take place from 9 am to 3 pm. In addition, the Castillo St. southbound right lane will be fully closed around the clock to pedestrians and traffic. Pedestrians will need to use the sidewalk along the northbound lanes of Castillo St.

Delays should not exceed 10 minutes. Message and directional signs will assist motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians traveling through the area. Make sure to allow extra time during your commute and please be alert for work zone activities.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at Caltrans Quick Map: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/