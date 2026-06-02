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The 4th of July Goleta Drone Light Show is back by popular demand for a second year at Dos Pueblos High School (7266 Alameda Avenue) full of family fun, activities and entertainment. New this year, the City is offering a limited amount of reserved seating on a first come first serve basis. This is not only a convenient option for people who want to walk into the venue with a seat ready and waiting for them, but all proceeds go to support this free event for the community. Tickets are $50 each and available now on our website at http://www.cityofgoleta.org/july4. If you are interested, we encourage you to act fast to secure your seat(s).

City of Goleta Community Relations Manager Kelly Hoover said, “We had a large turnout the first year and expect another one this year as well. By purchasing a reserved seat, you are not only guaranteeing a great spot to watch the show but you are actively helping to bring this event to life.”

This year there will be 250 drones to commemorate America’s 250th birthday! There will be complimentary snacks in the reserved seating section which will be located on the field with a great view of the show.

General seating is still available at no cost. The bleachers on both sides of the stadium will be open for seating and the track and the turf field area will be available for blankets and beach chairs only. No camping chairs or pets allowed.

Here is what is planned for the 4th of July event: Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with food trucks, DJ Darla Bea, country line dancing, photo booth, face painting, free carnival games and activities for the kids, and more. There will be free shuttle service courtesy of Santa Barbara Airbus from the Costco parking lot. The Drone Light Show itself is scheduled for approximately 9:15 p.m. and will last about 12 minutes.

Thank you again to our sponsors for helping to make this event happen:

Platinum : Yardi

: Yardi Gold : Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Honda, Acura & Toyota, and Santa Barbara Unified School District

: Ergomotion, Inc., Santa Barbara Airbus, Santa Barbara Airport, Santa Barbara Honda, Acura & Toyota, and Santa Barbara Unified School District Silver : Deckers Brands, MarBorg Industries, Teledyne FLIR, and UCSB Athletics

: Deckers Brands, MarBorg Industries, Teledyne FLIR, and UCSB Athletics Bronze : Air Pollution Control District, Camino Real Marketplace, Community West Bank, Eng-Denbaars Family, Fuel Depot & Point Market, Goleta Valley Historical Society, and True North Wealth Management

: Air Pollution Control District, Camino Real Marketplace, Community West Bank, Eng-Denbaars Family, Fuel Depot & Point Market, Goleta Valley Historical Society, and True North Wealth Management Community Partner: American Riviera Bank, Best, Best & Krieger, Cederlof Family, Central Coast Community Energy, Cottage Health, Dos Pueblos High School, Greater Santa Barbara Lions Club, KeyPoint Credit Union, Leonardo DRS, Santa Barbara News-Press, SEE International, Southern California Edison, Sun Coast Rentals, Visit Santa Barbara, and The Water Store

Learn more about the event at http://www.CityofGoleta.org/July4. For questions, email DroneLightShow@cityofgoleta.gov.

We hope to see you there!