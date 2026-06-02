Once I realized that he lives in realty and not reality, things began to make more sense to me – he acts like a realtor not a President. And any realtor knows that ownership gives you tremendous power. A bullying land owner can ignore his tenants’ rights, evict them, cut down their trees, or even sell their house right out from under them. To him, people are just part of his property. And it’s obvious our Owner-in-Chief wants to stretch his ownership from sea to shining sea. If he’d been doing business with these attitudes in the past – and he prefers past Americas – he’d have been a very successful slave-trader. His sharing of the racist AI video depicting the Obamas as apes, and his refusal to apologize for it, illustrates how well he would’ve fit into that business model.

Since he loves sharing AI generated material, it seems fair to share the transcript of a recording made by an AI note-taker during a recent Cabinet meeting. Our Investor-in-Chief discusses possible American investments in other countries, making it clear to his collaborators how much he values land more than people.

[WARNING: Since he’s about as sophisticated as a TV dinner, and his vulgarity displays itself in both character and behavior, this transcript contains coarse and crude language.]

On the way in, Stephen said to me, [in Stephen Miller’s high voice], “Sir, we should invade the Faroe Islands.” So I said, “What the f*** are the Faroe Islands?” [laughter] He said [mimicking Miller again] “Denmark owns them. We could use them as leverage.” So I told him, “We don’t need leverage. We’re getting Greenland. We’re the greatest power in the world. All we gotta do is grab ‘em by the p***y and they’ll give us whatever we want.” [laughter]

No other President has ever thought of this – we move the North Koreans to South Korea. Tremendous P.R. They’ve been wanting to get back together ever since… you know – that war. And North Korea’ll be cheap to develop. The place is empty. They don’t own anything except some sh***y missiles. [laughter]

Did you know my Arch is going to be the tallest one in the history of the world? Tallest. Gold and real shiny…This next one’s obvious. Everyone knows we built the f***ing Panama Canal – which means we own it. So we take it over. You don’t build a casino and then let the f***ing card dealers run it for you! [laughter]

No other President did what I did in Venezuela. It was like watching Top Gun. I wonder if Tom Cruise would like to be Secretary of War? [laughter] Don’t worry Pete. You’re more handsome than Tom. [laughter]

Next on the list… Haiti. That’s like throwing money down a sewer. The place is filthy. Disgusting. The people are garbage.

Who put Iran on the list? We don’t talk about Iran. But that Pope! He wouldn’t even be Pope if it wasn’t for Trump. So soft on crime… You know I’m building the biggest ballroom of all time? Beautiful gold leaf. I picked it out. We’re going to have fights in there. UFC. Biggest fights in the world.

Okay. Ukraine. We’ve paid so much that we already own the f***ing place. [laughter] But enough’s enough. We split it 50-50. East/West. They have beautiful women in Ukraine. Did anyone know that? Beautiful women.

And then there’s Gaza. Tremendous beach. There’s nothing left standing so it’s the perfect time to buy. We’ll build resorts and let the Israelis manage them for us – everyone knows they’re good with money. [he laughs but no one joins in]

I’m getting Cuba. It’s supposed to be secret but… I might free it. Or just take it. But it’d be a “a friendly takeover”. [laughter] And we gotta expand Guantanamo – we’ll need all those cells to lock up Democrats. [laughter]

Last thing. Lots of land will be changing hands so we’ll need a realtor. The best one is the Board of Peace. And we’ll get a good deal – I know the genius who runs it. [loud laughter]

The transcript ends there. But his arrogance, his greed, and his hubris just go on and on. Like a slave ship sailing over a shining sea.