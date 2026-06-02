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The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) invites guests to the 3rd annual “Tiles on Deck – Mah Jongg at the Maritime Museum” on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 113 Harbor Way in Santa Barbara. Check-in begins at 11:00 a.m., lunch is served at 11:30 a.m., and Mah Jongg play runs from 12:30 to 3:00 p.m.

This lively fundraiser offers a fun afternoon of lunch, Mah Jongg, prizes, and harbor-side charm, with players of all skill levels welcome. No quarters are needed, and prizes will be awarded after each round of play. Proceeds benefit SBMM’s exhibitions, educational programs, and community engagement efforts.

Tickets: $125 per person or $500 for a table of four.

SBMM thanks event sponsor Mary Lu Edick of Village Properties for her generous support.

For more information, visit sbmm.org.