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Santa Barbara, CA — The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Theodore K. Roche IV to its Board of Directors, effective July 1, 2026. A respected leader in the marine construction and commercial diving industry, Roche brings more than 40 years of experience, along with a lifelong connection to the Santa Barbara Channel and the region’s working waterfront.

Roche is the founder and former CEO of Aqueos Corporation, formerly known as Divecon Services, a premier subsea contractor established in Santa Barbara, California. Aqueos specializes in commercial diving, remotely operated vehicle (ROV), and vessel contracting services, supporting the oil and gas sector across the West Coast, the Gulf of Mexico, and select international markets. In 2022, Aqueos was acquired by Michels Corporation, and Roche continued to lead the company as CEO until July 2024. He currently serves as a Senior Advisor and Board Member of Aqueos Corporation, where he provides strategic guidance to the executive team and remains deeply committed to maintaining the highest safety standards for all personnel.

Before founding Divecon in 2000, Roche held several important leadership positions in the industry, including West Coast Area Manager for Stolt Comex Seaway and West Coast General Manager for Martech USA. Earlier in his career, he worked as an abalone diver, commercial diver, and superintendent, gaining hands-on experience in demanding offshore environments including the North Sea, South China Sea, Alaska, the U.S. West Coast, and the Bay of Campeche, Mexico.

Roche holds a degree in Marine Diving Technology and remains actively involved in the commercial diving community. He currently serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board for the Marine Diving Technology Program at Santa Barbara City College. He was also the lead benefactor and a member of the Deepwater Diving Monument Committee, supporting a project that honors Santa Barbara’s central role in the history of deepwater commercial diving.

Raised in Santa Barbara, Roche has spent his life working and playing in the Santa Barbara Channel. His passions have long included surfing, diving, and tennis, and his connection to the local maritime world runs deep. He was a commercial abalone diver in the 1970s, and that tradition continues in his family today through his son, Shaun, who works as a commercial diver and fisherman out of Bristol Bay, Alaska, and the Santa Barbara Harbor.

“Being a part of SBMM is both an honor and a privilege,” said Roche.

“We are delighted to welcome Ted Roche to the Board of Directors,” said SBMM Board President Alex Weinstein, M.D. “His extraordinary experience in commercial diving, marine industry leadership, and Santa Barbara’s maritime community makes him a tremendous asset to the museum. Ted’s deep roots in the Channel and longstanding support of SBMM’s mission will help strengthen our work for years to come.”

Roche’s appointment reflects SBMM’s ongoing commitment to preserving and sharing the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel while deepening the museum’s connection to the people and industries that have shaped the region’s relationship with the sea.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is located in the Waterfront Center Building in the Santa Barbara Harbor. Its mission is “Creating excellent exhibits and educational experiences that celebrate the Santa Barbara Channel and illuminate our rich connections with the sea.” Founded in 2000, SBMM has become one of the leading maritime museums in the United States and received accreditation from the American Alliance of Museums in 2021.