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EL CAJON, Calif. – June 2, 2025 – Cue the drums and let the celebration begin because this win delivered a life changing jackpot in San Diego. A lucky Club Sycuan player won over a million dollars on a dragon-themed slot machine at Sycuan Casino Resort on Sunday, May 30.

During a visit over the weekend, Santa Barbara resident Michelle K. turned an $8 bet into a $1,278,830.66 jackpot on the slot machine Dancing Drums Dragon by Light & Wonder.

“I still can’t believe I won but I deserve this!” Michelle K said.

The winning moment sparked an immediate celebration for both the guest and the casino floor. As part of the celebration, Sycuan Casino Resort congratulated the winner and offered her a complimentary stay and massage at Spa Ritual, helping her relax after the win.

“We extend our sincere congratulations to our guest on her life-changing jackpot win,” Rob Cinelli, General Manager of Sycuan Casino Resort said. “It’s truly special to see our guests experience moments like this where a single spin can change someone’s life in an instant.”

This seven-figure win marks a milestone at Sycuan Casino Resort. Following the six-figure jackpot wins in January and February, this win officially titled itself as the casino’s biggest jackpot of the year so far. In total, Sycuan has awarded more than $14.974 million in jackpots this year.

For more information about Sycuan Casino Resort, please visit http://www.sycuan.com or follow them on Instagram @Sycuan_CasinoResort, X @SycuanCasino or Facebook @SycuanCasinoResort.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 41 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego’s premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan includes a 12-story luxury hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of new restaurants from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art pool and gardens area with a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expanded casino floor with over 2,300 slot machines and 52 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information visit http://www.sycuan.com or call 619.445.6002.