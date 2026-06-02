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Oceanfront celebration to feature kids’ activities, an ice cream cart, Summer Grilled Favorites, and Coastal Holiday Hospitality from 12–5 p.m.

GOLETA, Calif. — [June 1, 2026] — The Ellwood will host a special July 4th Celebration on The Break, the restaurant’s approx. 7,000-s/ft oceanfront lawn located directly next to the restaurant; The Ellwood at Goleta Beach.

The family-friendly celebration will take place on July 4 from 12–5 p.m. and will feature a full afternoon of coastal holiday activities for families, including a bounce house, bounce slide, and ice cream cart. Guests will also be able to enjoy summer favorites grilled outside on the patio, bringing a classic Fourth of July cookout experience to The Ellwood’s oceanfront setting. Kids Activities including access to The Bounce House and other fun programming will be complimentary.

Set directly on the coast, The Break offers families a spacious lawn area to gather, relax, and enjoy the holiday steps from the beach. The event is designed to create a polished, welcoming Fourth of July experience for locals, visitors, and families spending the day at Goleta Beach.

“July 4th at The Ellwood is about creating an easy, memorable coastal celebration for families,” said [Jordan Zeeb, Ellwood Partner] “I have so many fond memories here and we look forward to The Ellwood being one of those special places that can create long standing traditions for Family and Friends to gather no matter what the occasion” “Our newly completed lawn at The Break gives guests room to gather, kids room to spread out and run around, and everyone a front-row setting at; arguably the most beautiful coast side in America, Goleta Beach” says Zeeb.

In addition to the kids’ activities, ice cream cart and offerings; The Ellwood will activate its outdoor patio grill with seasonal summer favorites prepared outside for the holiday. The celebration will also feature festive Fourth of July décor and a relaxed oceanfront atmosphere consistent with The Ellwood’s coastal hospitality experience.

Located at 5905 Sandspit Road in Goleta, The Ellwood offers oceanfront dining, a lively patio, and a communal beachside setting for locals and visitors alike.

July 4th Details

What: July 4th Celebration on the lawn at The Ellwood

When: July 4, 12–5 p.m.

Where: The Ellwood, 5905 Sandspit Road, Goleta, CA

Location Feature: The Break, a 7,000-square-foot open-air oceanfront lawn next to the restaurant

Family Activities: Bounce house, bounce slide, and ice cream cart

Food Feature: Summer favorites grilled outside on the patio

Audience: Families, locals, visitors, and guests spending the holiday at Goleta Beach

About The Ellwood

The Ellwood is an oceanfront restaurant and bar located on historic Goleta Beach in Santa Barbara County. Opened in 2025; the restaurant focuses on coastal California dining, local ingredients, warm hospitality, and a communal beachside atmosphere, The Ellwood offers locals and visitors a fresh take on oceanfront dining in Goleta, often referred to as “the best seat on the coast”.