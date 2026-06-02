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SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A project to preserve several bridges and undercrossings along US 101 in Santa Barbara will begin overnight Monday, June 1.

The preservation work is happening both northbound and southbound on the Sycamore Creek Bridge, Cacique Street Undercrossing, Milpas Street Undercrossing, and Garden Street Undercrossing starting. Work will take place Sunday nights through Friday mornings from 7 pm to 7 am beginning Monday, June 1.

Travelers will encounter intermittent overnight lane closures and ramp closures along Milpas Street, Salinas Street, Cacique Street, and Garden Street interchange areas.

This bridge and undercrossing work is taking place in an area that is currently an active construction zone. Delays should not exceed 10 minutes. Message signs will assist motorists traveling through this area.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: X/Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/