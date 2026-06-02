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Caitlin O’Hara, UCSB Arts & Lectures Associate Executive Director | Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — UCSB Arts & Lectures has appointed longtime senior leader Caitlin O’Hara as Associate Executive Director, recognizing her expanded role in guiding the organization’s programming, strategic planning, fundraising and community engagement initiatives.

O’Hara, who has served Arts & Lectures for more than 11 years, will work in close partnership with Miller McCune Executive Director Meghan Bush to help guide the organization’s strategic direction, programming initiatives, community partnerships and institutional growth.

Since joining Arts & Lectures in 2015 as Senior Writer/Publicist, O’Hara has advanced through a series of leadership positions, including Programming Manager, Director of Public Lectures & Special Initiatives and Senior Director of Public Lectures & Special Initiatives. In her most recent role, she served as a key member of the senior management team, leading the organization’s acclaimed public lectures program while collaborating on the curation of the performing arts program, developing thematic initiatives and helping shape long-term artistic and educational priorities. She has also played an important role in fundraising efforts, donor engagement and cross-campus collaborations. Her responsibilities have included overseeing high-profile public events featuring many of the world’s leading thinkers, writers, artists and public figures.

“Caitlin’s keen curatorial insight has helped shape Arts & Lectures over the past decade. She is an exceptional programmer and a thoughtful and trusted partner in leading the organization. This appointment recognizes the vital role she already plays and positions us for continued growth in the years ahead,” said Meghan Bush, Miller McCune Executive Director. “Caitlin combines intellectual curiosity, strategic vision, and a deep commitment to public engagement. Her leadership has strengthened every aspect of our work, from programming and community partnerships to institutional advancement. I am thrilled to recognize her contributions with this appointment.”

O’Hara came to UCSB Arts & Lectures after a successful career at University of California Press, where she led national and international publicity campaigns for both scholarly and general-interest books as Senior Publicist. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of San Francisco.

“Arts & Lectures has always been driven by the belief that great art and ideas can transform lives and strengthen communities,” said O’Hara. “I am honored by this appointment and the opportunity to work alongside such talented colleagues, dedicated campus partners and generous supporters. I look forward to continuing my close partnership with Miller McCune Executive Director Meghan Bush as we build on A&L’s reputation for artistic excellence and public engagement, deepen our community impact and help shape an exciting future for the organization.”

The appointment comes as Arts & Lectures prepares for its 67th season of presenting world-class performances, public lectures and educational programs. Under Bush’s leadership, the organization continues to expand its artistic reach, deepen community engagement and strengthen its role as a cultural and intellectual resource for the Central Coast and beyond.

ABOUT UCSB ARTS & LECTURES

For nearly seven decades, UCSB Arts & Lectures has presented world-class performances, films and public conversations that educate, entertain and inspire audiences throughout the Central Coast. As the largest performing arts and public lectures presenter between San Francisco and Los Angeles, Arts & Lectures is recognized nationally for innovative programming and meaningful educational engagement. Through its award-winning Access for ALL outreach initiatives, the organization connects students and community members with visiting artists and speakers through master classes, classroom visits, open rehearsals and other learning opportunities.