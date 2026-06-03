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Habitat Santa Barbara CEO and Board members: L to R, Jessica Wishan de L’Arbre, CEO; Lisa Carlos, Board member; Stephen Gordon, Board member; Jan Hubbell, Board President; Stuart Glenn, Board Vice-President; Gabe Escobedo, Board member; Janet Burki, Board member. | Photo courtesy David Cater.

Habitat Santa Barbara future homeowners Tony and Sierra are excited both to move into their Habitat home and welcome their first child this year. | Photo courtesy David Cater.

Habitat Santa Barbara future homeowner Evelyn speaks to guests. Pictured are the other household members: future homeowner Mariana; Noah, age nine; and Santi age one. | Photo courtesy David Cater.

Santa Barbara, CA– Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County (Habitat Santa Barbara), a local organization dedicated to building and repairing homes for low-income individuals and families, celebrated a year filled with mission moments and milestones at the sold-out annual Denim & Diamonds gala on Friday, May 1st, at the Carriage and Western Art Museum. Altogether the evening raised over $300,000 for local affordable housing initiatives.

The annual fundraising event brought together nearly 200 supporters from throughout South County, and provided an opportunity to look back at all that the local Habitat for Humanity affiliate had accomplished in the past year.

“This past year at Habitat has been a year like no other,” said Habitat Santa Barbara CEO Jessica Wishan de L’Arbre in an introductory video. Wishan de L’Arbre went on to list all of the extraordinary milestones Habitat Santa Barbara has reached over the last year: selling an affordable home, breaking ground on two more, publishing a comprehensive housing innovation white paper, and signing a lease on a new ReStore location.

A highlight of the evening was the chance for guests to hear directly from the families who are currently enrolled in Habitat Santa Barbara’s affordable homeownership program. The two local families have been working on their sweat equity hours, and an announcement that both families had recently completed their 250 hours was met with applause and cheers.

Tony and Sierra, one of the two families currently preparing to purchase a Habitat home, spoke to the guests to share the details of their journey.

“We now have this wonderful opportunity to buy a home in Santa Barbara…even just saying that out loud sounds unreal,” Tony reflected. He shared the news that he and Sierra are expecting their first child later this year. “Because of this amazing Habitat program and all of you supporters, my wife and I will be able to welcome our sweet little baby boy not only into this world, but into a place we can call our home!”

The evening culminated in a paddle raise opportunity, led by Montecito Bank & Trust CEO & Chair, Janet Garufis. Guests enthusiastically made pledges totaling more than $225,000 in support of Habitat’s local work.

The 2026 Denim & Diamonds gala was sponsored by Foley Family Charitable Foundation, Rachel Kaganoff, U.S. Bank, AppFolio, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation, Cox Communications, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Glen Annie , Central Coast Community Energy, Citizens Business Bank, Community West Bank, Hayes Commercial, & Montecito Bank & Trust.

Habitat’s homeownership model is a unique program in which homeowners build alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Habitat Santa Barbara has built or rehabilitated 23 homes for 86 people, 50 percent of whom are children, as well as helped rebuild and repair more than 230 homes on the South Coast and contributed to nearly 500 homes developed internationally through partnerships. Habitat Santa Barbara is currently working on its fifth affordable housing development in Santa Barbara.